9 Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Makeup Ideas to Complete Your Costume

If you're still in need of an easy Halloween costume, look no further than your favorite celeb. Stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj's hair and makeup have become so much their signature, you don't need much else to complete your celebrity-inspired costume. To take the stress out of your Halloween shopping process, we broke down each star's signature beauty look so you can brush up on your contouring and winged liner skills in time for Oct. 31. Scroll down to find out how you can recreate each of their looks to top off your costume now.

Ariana Grande

Keep your head held high, and wear your ponytail even higher. To recreate Ariana Grande's trademark look, you may want to incorporate a few clip-in extensions like Revlon's ($50; sallybeauty.com) to add some extra length to your updo. The star tends to favor her candy pink hues, so focus on highlighting your skin with a metallic rose color like Chosungah 22's 24H Raybeam Highlighter in Pink Glow ($28; sephora.com), and blend a petal-tinted cream shadow over your lids like Laura Geller's Eye Dew in Rose Gold ($16; ulta.com). Use Eyeko's Fat Liquid Liner ($16; birchbox.com) to create a thick, dramatic wing and once you've placed your set of Eylure faux lashes ($4; ulta.com), tie all the elements together with the CK One Pure Color Lipstick in Fancy ($16; ulta.com). Keeping a doughnut in hand to lick over the course of the night is totally optional, of course.

Nicki Minaj

My anaconda don't want none unless your eyeliner is tapered to a sharp point. Her Minajesty has been sticking to neutral tones as of late, with her brow-skimming bangs and graphic cat eye standing out as the focal points. With your clip-in bangs ($29; ulta.com) at attention, use Tom Ford's double-sided liquid liner ($56; nordstrom.com) to draw on Nicki's trademark wing—we recommend using the larger applicator to create the shape, then doing detail work with the smaller, more defined end. Apply a set of full faux lashes like Ardell's ($4; nordstrom.com), and use Charlotte Tilbury's contour and highlight palette ($68; nordstrom.com) to sculpt a set of defined cheekbones. Let a layer of the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Penelope Pink ($32; nordstrom.com) top off the look before you practice your best "MILEY, WHAT'S GOOD?" face in the mirror.

Kim Kardashian

Stick to the 50 shades of nude mindset when dressing up as Queen Kardashian for Halloween. Kim is a fan of gold shadow and neutral gloss—like Anastasia's Pure Hollywood Liquid Lipstick ($20; anastasiabeverlyhills.com), which she has worn before—so trace your pout with a lip pencil like Obsessive Compulsive's in Sebastian ($15; nordstrom.com) before applying the hue, and use a handful of metallics from Ulta's Gilded Gold palette ($20; ulta.com) on your eyes. After topping your lids off with a voluminous set of falsies—we love Benefit's Pin Up set ($15; ulta.com)—put your best contouring skills to work using a creme palette like Laura Mercier's ($50; sephora.com). To finish, blend on the Becca highlighter ($38; sephora.com) until it looks like you're wearing Instagram's flattering Valencia filter IRL. 

Rihanna

If you're going as the queen of edgy beauty looks this Halloween, you'll want to channel your inner Bad Gal RiRi with a swipe of unconventional-toned lipstick, like Make Up For Ever's Rouge Artist Intense in #50 ($20; sephora.com). Balance the effect by going easy on the eyes—pick up a soft brow powder like Guerlain's ($53; sephora.com), and stick to neutral, shimmery shadows on your lids. We love Bobbi Brown's Sparkle Eyeshadow in Baby Peach ($30; nordstrom.com). Trace your upper lash line with Stila's Smudge Stick in Stingray ($22; sephora.com), and before twisting your layers into a half-updo, add a few generous coats of Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara ($23; ulta.com).

Miley Cyrus

It doesn't take more than a few well-placed pasties and creative headwear for anyone to get that you're dressing up as Miley Cyrus for Halloween. Mirror her VMA beauty look by using a clip-in ponytail like Hairdo's ($49; ulta.com), then wind individual sections into two-strand plaits. Anchor the piece into place high on the crown with a silver hairclip ($10; claires.com) before moving onto the makeup. We recommend using the Obsessive Compulsive Color Pencil in Pool Boy ($15; nordstrom.com) to trace your lower waterline and the inner corners of your eyes, then top off the effect with a few coats of Essence Lash Mania Mascara ($5; ulta.com). Let the star's bold orange Viva Glam lipstick for MAC ($17; maccosmetics.com) serve as the finishing touch, and brush up on your twerking skills.

Beyonce

For a look this #Flawless, opt for soft peach and shimmery gold tones. Fill in your arches with a taupe brow pencil like NYX's ($10; ulta.com), and follow by pairing Maybelline's Metal Cream Shadow in Barely Branded ($7; ulta.com) with the Volum' Express Push Up Mascara ($10; ulta.com) to play up your eyes. As for that perfect nude lip, we imagine Queen Bey reaching in her handbag for an ultra-glam lipstick like Christian Louboutin's in Rose Du Desert ($90; sephora.com). Use a gold highlighter and peach blush like Mally's Airbrush Duo ($45; ulta.com) to impart that "I woke up like this" glow, which happens to complement the gilded tone of the Grammy you'll be toting around all night.

Gwen Stefani

Channel your inner Hollaback Girl with a swipe of Gwen's trademark red—we're obsessed with YSL's Rouge Pur Couture Lip Color in Orange Indie ($33; nordstrom.com)—and use a swipe of terracotta blush like Marc Jacobs's shade in Irresistible ($30; sephora.com) to complement the warm tone. Stefani has always had a flair for shimmer, so we recommend a silver eye shadow on the lids like Catrice's Liquid Metal in Look Me in the Ice ($5; ulta.com), topped off with Urban Decay's 24/7 Waterproof Liquid Liner ($19; ulta.com) swept into a dramatic wing. Pick up a platinum wig to complete the look, but if you want to channel the star's 2015 'do, dip the front layers into an inky noir dye like Manic Panic's Raven ($11; amazon.com).

Kylie Jenner

When dressing up as the resident queen of lip liner, more is always more. Place your mint green wig ($30; dollskill.com), then go to work creating Kylie's power pout with MAC's lip pencil in Subculture ($17; maccosmetics.com). Use a handful of matte neutral tones from Tarte's Tartelette Amazonian Clay palette ($45; sephora.com) on your lids, and once you've filled in your brows with the super-fine Clinique pencil ($17; sephora.com), apply a set of false lashes, like the Kardashian Beauty strips in Glimmer ($7; ulta.com). No costume paying homage to a member the Kardashian-Jenner crew is complete without a solid contour, so go to town with the NARS duo in Paloma ($42; narscosmetics.com), and finish with a wash of color on the apples of your cheeks—we love Makeup Revolution's Matte Blush in Beloved ($5; ulta.com).

Katy Perry

Baby you're a firework! Channel Perry's rainbow-toned strands by donning a lavender wig ($18; dollskill.com), then contour your lids with CoverGirl's Blooming Blushes Palette ($8; drugstore.com), using the petal pink as your blending color. The singer is a fan of a strong brow, so fill in your arches with a brunette pencil like Rimmel's ($4; ulta.com), and finish the dramatic eye with a thick sweep of Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner ($19; sephora.com) paired with Eylure's super-lush #202 lashes ($5; ulta.com). The Hourglass Liquid Lipstick in Rose ($28; sephora.com) and Benefit's apricot-toned Majorette Blush ($28; benefitcosmetics.com) tie all the elements together. 

