10 Celebrity Lipsticks to Turn Your Holiday Party Into a Red Carpet Affair

If we had a dollar every time we spotted a lipstick on the red carpet we just had to have, we'd probably rack up enough to buy the entire arsenal of Tom Ford's Lips and Boys collection. After months of gathering our favorite lipstick moments from the hottest red carpet events, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite looks, and tracked down the exact products each star's makeup artist used to create them. Because it's the closest thing to actually raiding their makeup bags, right? Keep scrolling to get the details on the lipsticks (and lipstick blends!) worn by Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and more.