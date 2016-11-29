10 Celebrity Lipsticks to Turn Your Holiday Party Into a Red Carpet Affair

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Anthony Harvey/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 29, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

If we had a dollar every time we spotted a lipstick on the red carpet we just had to have, we'd probably rack up enough to buy the entire arsenal of Tom Ford's Lips and Boys collection. After months of gathering our favorite lipstick moments from the hottest red carpet events, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite looks, and tracked down the exact products each star's makeup artist used to create them. Because it's the closest thing to actually raiding their makeup bags, right? Keep scrolling to get the details on the lipsticks (and lipstick blends!) worn by Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and more.

1 of 10 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Naomi Campbell

Channeling Dorothy's ruby red slippers, Cambell worked Pat McGrath's Lust 004 Lip Kit in Vermillion Venom to the MTV VMAs.

Pat McGrath Labs $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagi

Priyanka Chopra

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff picked up Laura Mercier's Velour Lovers Lip Color in Cocoa Pout for the base hue, and followed with a layer of the Velour Lovers Lip Color in Voyeur.

Laura Mercier $28 each SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gigi Hadid

Equal parts of Maybelline's All Fired Up and Nude Thrill lipsticks resulted in Hadid's coral pink lip.

Maybelline $6 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o

That hot pink lip is courtesy of Lancome's L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Rose Lancome, a day-glo flamingo tone.

Lancome $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba

Alba's makeup artist Kira Nasrat layered the Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayons in Marsala Kiss and Mulberry Kiss to create a soft wine stain.

Honest Beauty $18 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande

For the American Music Awards, Grande's makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla filled in the star's pout with the Merry liner from Kylie Cosmetics, then layered the Metal Lipstick in Dancer over the top.

Kylie Cosmetics $30 and $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

To create the actress's brown-toned pout, Nick Barose reached for the Burberry Kisses Lipstick in Russet No. 93, then added the softest touch of bronze eyeshadow just at the center of the lip to catch the light.

Burberry $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

The star's makeup artist Mary Phillips drew inspiration from the '70s, and mixed L'Oreal's Infallible Lip Paints in Nude Star and Spicy Blush to create the perfect tawny neutral.

L'Oreal $10 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivia Munn

That perfect melon lip is all thanks to some careful mixing by Munn's makeup artist Patrick Ta, who cocktailed the Burt's Bees lipstick in Nile Nude with the Lipgloss in Sunny Day.

Burt's Bees $9 and $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Anne Hathaway

Votre Vu's French Kiss Lipstick in Margaux, a brick-toned crimson, served as Hathaway's focal point.

Votre Vu $23 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!