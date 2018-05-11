These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face

Not even celebrities are immune from the thick and thin phases of brow trends. We've come a long way since the super-skinny arches that were so public in the '90s and early aughts, and since many of us are still trying to regain the full shape we were born with, we've quickly come to learn that eyebrows are the most important feature on your face.

To demonstrate how the proper placement and fill-in method can transform your entire appearance, we're taking a retrospective look at 13 celebrities who were able to bounce back from the thin, comma shapes of decades past. Scroll down to see each of their dramatic brow transformations.

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get Her Eyebrows Microbladed