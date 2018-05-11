These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face

Getty Images (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 11, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

Not even celebrities are immune from the thick and thin phases of brow trends. We've come a long way since the super-skinny arches that were so public in the '90s and early aughts, and since many of us are still trying to regain the full shape we were born with, we've quickly come to learn that eyebrows are the most important feature on your face.

To demonstrate how the proper placement and fill-in method can transform your entire appearance, we're taking a retrospective look at 13 celebrities who were able to bounce back from the thin, comma shapes of decades past. Scroll down to see each of their dramatic brow transformations.

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get Her Eyebrows Microbladed

 

 

1 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Angelina Jolie

Jolie's brows have always arched at the same angle, but the fuller shape she has today creates a much softer appearance.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Gwen Stefani

Talk about doing a 180—Stefani's super-skinny arches during No Doubt's Return of Saturn era can't even compete with the full set she has today.

3 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Jessica Alba

The early '00s were not very kind to eyebrow shapes—the always-flawless Jessica Alba's included. But it's safe to say she didn't have much trouble bouncing back.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Drew Barrymore

Back in the '90s, Barrymore sort of pioneered the trend of shaving off your brows and penciling them back in. These days, she's sporting a much more natural look. (We're still hoping that those daisy hair clips will make a comeback, though).

Advertisement
5 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is so known for her super-bold arches that we almost didn't recognize the star in sparser times.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Christina Aguilera

Just before her "Dirrty" phase, Aguilera tweezed her brows into a pencil-thin shape. They have since grown back into the perfect angled arch.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Adele

Not unlike every single song she's ever written, Adele's current brow look hits all the right notes.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Demi Lovato

Everything from Lovato's style choices to the placement of her brows has changed since her days as a Disney darling.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Cara Delevingne

To be fair, the supermodel's brows have always been on point, but we're loving the super-bold, natural look she has going on now.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Olivia Wilde

Between her solid blonde color, pale shimmery eyeshadow, and overplucked brows, Olivia Wilde embodied the early '00s beauty movement. She continues to set trends these days—albeit with a much more ample brow.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Kendall Jenner

Okay, so maybe Kendall Jenner's bleached-brow look was strictly for Marc Jacobs's fashion show, but the serious difference is definitely worth calling out.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Miley Cyrus

She's really just being Miley now, considering that her Hannah Montana brows have since grown into their natural state.
 

Advertisement
13 of 13 Getty Images (2)

Lauren Conrad

Conrad's thick set has come a long way since she last hung with Stephen Coletti back at Laguna Beach.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!