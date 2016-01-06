12 Birthday Beauty Looks That Jennifer Lopez & More Celebs Rocked on Their Special Day

Jerritt Clark
Alexis Bennett
Jan 06, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Deciding what to wear on your birthday can be stressful enough, but add hair and makeup into the equation and the frustration doubles. It's important to look as great as you feel, but you also don't want to look back and regret testing out a new trend. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Taraji P. Henson both made polished yet glamorous statement for their birthday parties in 2015—and they were certainly not alone.

We've gathered our favorite beauty looks from famous birthday parties of the past year. Keep scrolling to get major inspiration for your big day.

1 of 12 Ben Rosser/BFA)

Jennifer Lopez

Once again, Lopez proved that she does not age. For her 46th birthday festivities in July, the glamorous star rocked a layered lob, and made her brown eyes pop with soft rose-toned eye shadow.

2 of 12 Thaddaeus McAdams

Taraji P. Henson

Henson rocked classic retro bangs while saluting her 45th birthday in September. Beautiful red lipstick and flirty lashes topped off her ready-to-party look.

3 of 12 Instagram / @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara

Back in July, Vergara struck a pose during her 43rd birthday party with berry stained lips, perfectly tousled waves, and six birthday cakes.

4 of 12 WCP/4CRNS/VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian went with straight, sleek hair for her 35th birthday celebration in October. Her makeup, of course, was the icing on the cake with perfectly feathered eyebrows, a delicate smoky eye, and a full nude pout.

5 of 12 Michael Stewart

Gigi Hadid

A classic yet dramatic winged eye helped Hadid celebrate turning 20 in April. Her strands were swept back to complete the sleek model-off-duty look.

6 of 12 Instagram / @itsashbenzo

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars actress welcomed her 26th year last month with a stunning beauty moment that featured dramatic eyeliner coupled with a rosy lip tint. The look wasn't complete without those perfectly undone waves.

7 of 12 AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez

For her 23rd birthday back in July, Gomez took the less-is-more approach, and donned a fresh face accentuated with a coral blush and lip. She let her natural beauty shine through by pulling her brunette strands into a polished ponytail.

8 of 12 Instagram/@iamnaomicampbell

Naomi Campbell

Campbell stuck to her signature bangs for her special day in May. The 45-year-old also stayed on the classic route for her makeup with shimmering eye shadow and a brown tinted lip.

9 of 12 STARPICZ / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

For Kardashian's birthday party in April, the 36-year-old reality TV star kept her look classic with a subtle smoky eye and brunette hair layered to frame her face.

10 of 12 Keith Hewitt

Rita Ora

Ora went full on glam with glittery eyelids during an early celebration of her 25th birthday in November. She complemented the bold sparkle with nude lips and let her long blonde hair hang over her shoulders.

11 of 12 Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin

Kylie Jenner

Long blonde tresses made Jenner almost unrecognizable at her 18th birthday bash in August. She even served up major glam with her makeup, which featured copper shadow and a bold winged liner. We also can't neglect to mention those electric green nails.

12 of 12 AKM-GSI

January Jones

Jones elevated her laid-back outfit with a bright lip and a flawlessly curled bob as she stepped out for her 37th birthday back in January 2015.

