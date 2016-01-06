12 Birthday Beauty Looks That Jennifer Lopez & More Celebs Rocked on Their Special Day

Deciding what to wear on your birthday can be stressful enough, but add hair and makeup into the equation and the frustration doubles. It's important to look as great as you feel, but you also don't want to look back and regret testing out a new trend. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Taraji P. Henson both made polished yet glamorous statement for their birthday parties in 2015—and they were certainly not alone.

We've gathered our favorite beauty looks from famous birthday parties of the past year. Keep scrolling to get major inspiration for your big day.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez on How Her Bronx Upbringing Influences Her Style