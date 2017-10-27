12 Celebrities Share Their Best Anti-Aging Secrets

TK ; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 27, 2017 @ 11:45 am

The fountain of youth may not be an actual, physical fountain, but that won't stop us from giving the old college try at chasing it. While some celebrities stay tight-lipped with the skincare routines and treatments that get them glowing, these 12 stars hold no reservations on letting us in on exactly what they do. 

From #lifehacks to product recommendations, keep reading for the stars' best anti-aging advice. 

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

 

 

1 of 11 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

According to Cruz, the best beauty advice she ever got came from her mother. "[She always said] to eat healthy and get a solid amount of rest. I remember her sounding like a broken record telling us to eat our veggies and go to sleep," she previously told InStyle. "She annoyed me, but now, as a mother, I hear myself saying the same things."

Advertisement
2 of 11 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston

The reason Aniston hasn't aged a day since her time as Rachel Green? A healthy mixture of microcurrent facials, which she dubs "a little workout for your face," and the Clear and Brilliant Laser treatments. "It's a great refresher, and there's very little downtime," she told InStyle.com. "It won't make you look like a peeled tomato."

Additionally, she uses a light hand when applying makeup, and swears by Aveeno's SPF 50

3 of 11 Mike Windle/Getty

Halle Berry

For Halle Berry, the dewier her complexion, the better. "No matter what age you are, you always look a little better when your skin is a little dewy, not too powdery. I went through phases where all I wantde to do was be matte and powdered up, but then I found it wasn't the best look for me," she told InStyle.com. "Before I do my makeup, I spray my face with rosewater and let that sink in. It keeps my makeup looking very dewy, and I feel like it just makes me look more youthful, alive, and fresh."

Advertisement
4 of 11 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Salma Hayek

Hayek's formula for perfect skin involves never going to bed with a full face on. "I've never gone to bed without washing my face. Never in my life," she told InStyle. "Even if I'm sick, tired—heck, even if I was drunk! I might forget to take off the dress, the shoes, and the jewelry, but not the makeup. It's second nature."

Advertisement
5 of 11 Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker, too, is an advocate for always going to bed with clean skin. "The thing I'm most diligent about is washing my face," she told InStyle. "I say to my husband, 'Oh, I'm so tired, Matthew! I don't want to wash my face.' He's like, 'Why do you need to?' He doesn't get it. I also always wear moisturizer and lip balm."

Advertisement
6 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen loves Shani Darden's Retinol Reform Resurface serum. "My aesthetician makes this product," Teigen told InStyle. "It smooths out fine lines. Every time I use it, I get compliments on my skin the next morning."

Advertisement
7 of 11 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore likes cocktail her L'Oreal Age Perfect Face Oil with the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream SPF 15 to keep her skin protected and hydrated. "I layer them for extra moisture," she told InStyle. "It soaks right in and never feels greasy."

Advertisement
8 of 11 Walter McBride/WireImage

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde swears by the True Botanicals Renew lineup. "My regimen is the Pre-Cleanse Oil, followed by the Hydrating Renew Cleanser," she tells InStyle.com. "I use the Vitamin C Booster a couple times a week, and I love the Nutrient Mist, but the Pure Radiance Oil was my gateway into the line. I slather it all over morning and night."

Advertisement
9 of 11 Araya Diaz/Getty

January Jones

For Jones, a little bit of Tracie Martyn's Shakti Face and Body Resculpting CreamResculpting Cream goes a long way. "It's for face, neck, legs, arms, and anywhere that needs firming," she told InStyle.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jessica Alba

"My mother taught me to always wear sunscreen, and to treat my beauty products as an investment," she told InStyle. "She would cheap out on her clothes before she would ever skimp on her skincare or makeup. She'd say, 'Listen, this is your face. It's all you've got.'"

Advertisement
11 of 11 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Linda Evangelista

The supermodel is a fan of the Erasa EXP-30 serum. "I've tried everything, from drugstore to high-end, but I really started to notice a difference after using this," she told InStyle. "My pores got smaller, and my skin tone evened out."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!