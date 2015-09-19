11 Celebrities Who Are Completely Obsessed With Tattoos 

If anyone can convince us to permanently ink our bodies, it’s Ruby Rose. The Orange Is the New Black star, who made Netflix bingers everywhere lose their minds when she was cast as Litchfield’s newest inmate, has a mounting collection of tattoos—and she isn’t afraid to show it off. Whether she’s on the red carpet or in a bikini, the Australian actress continues to steal our attention with her unique choices in body art, which include two full sleeves featuring a pouncing tiger, a koi fish, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to name a few.

But she isn’t the only one with a penchant for bold ink. When it comes to tattoos, stars like Rihanna, Lena Dunham, and Rose’s doppelgänger, Justin Bieber can’t seem to get enough. Check out some of our favorite tattooed celebrities below.

