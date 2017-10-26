5 Celebrities That Have Opened Up About their Struggles with Melasma

Whenever we see celebs on the red carpet with flawless complexions, we tend to unrealistically assume that their skin looks just as perfect on days when they haven't seen their glam squads. But, pesky, stubborn skin conditions are equal offenders and even affect your favorite stars, too.

Melasma, which is characterized by brown spots or patches on the face, is one such condition that doesn't get nearly as much attention as other frustrating issues like rosacea or acne. The condition, which according to the American Academy of Dermatology, 90% of melasma sufferers are women, and the dark spots are most commonly caused by hormone surges that happen during pregnancy or from spending too much time unprotected under the sun.

While Jenna Dewan Tatum recently shared her struggle with malsma since giving birth to her four-year-old daughter Everly, celebs like Drew Barrymore have also talked about their experience with the condition, too.

Here, we have five celebrities that have opened up about their struggles with melasma. Keep scrolling to see what they've had to say.

1 of 5 Araya Diaz/Getty

Brooke Burke

The actress and TV personality has been dealing with melasma for over a decade, and has been vocal about it. In an essay for Modern Mom Burke shared just how frustrating the condition can be by writing about the number of treatments she's tried and how none of them have really worked. "I make light of it now, because I have been fighting melasma and trying to conquer it for many years now. Trust me, I have tried everything. Some of you may remember the segment I did with a fellow mommy for The Doctors Talk show. I humbly reveled my melasma after wiping off my thick, full coverage TV make-up on Nat’l television! Then I went in for treatment with another lucky mom from the studio audience. I did 2 laser treatments, then a chemical peel. I was happy to reveal my problem, and hopeful that treatment would fix it, but no luck! Good news is that it worked for Lisa- lucky mommy!," she said. 

2 of 5 Sean Zanni/Getty

Drew Barrymore

In an interview with the New York Times, Barrymore discussed her approach to aging in her skincare routine—including dealing with melasma. "As you get older, you get melasma; you have kids; there’s sun damage," she said. "I like to pad my moisturizer with a Christine Chin brightening serum. I’m obsessed with her line. It’s the only thing I splurge on. I don’t have time to go for facials, so I haven’t seen her in years, but every couple of months, I’m buying the goods." 

3 of 5 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Molly Sims

The model, beauty guru, and mother has opened up about her experience with melasma multiple times. In a blog post on her website about her skincare routine, she shared that she has the condition from not wearing sunscreen. "I really didn’t wear sunscreen in my twenties and I tanned a lot (one of the reasons why I have melasma) so learn from Molly’s mistakes! Always. Wear. Sunscreen.  Hands down, daily use of a broad spectrum SPF is the number of preventative anti-aging method," she wrote. 

4 of 5 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jenna Dewan Tatum

While Tatum's makeup-free selfie may look like any other post you'd see on Instagram, the star revealed her struggle with melasma in the caption, and that she's been treating it with an in-office laser treatment. "Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!," she said. 

5 of 5 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sarah Silverman 

Consider the comedian's Instagram post a PSA for practicing proper sun skincare. "I'm posting this to prove to all you motherf-ckers that even tho this melasma-ridden Jew has to wear two hats, zinc and a bandana over my face, I STILL GOT IT," she captioned the photo of her lying poolside in a bikini. 

