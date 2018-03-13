11 Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Acne Struggles

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 13, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Celebrities are people... humans... beings with the same amount of chromosomes as you. That means they deal with skin issues like acne and annoying, random breakouts, too, and they want you to know about it.

Whether through a very relatable zit cream selfie or a tell-all interview, these celebrities are down to normalize a skin concern that is very, well, normal, and can be caused by a plethora of different things, from stress to menstruation to other medical issues or illnesses. If you've ever battled breakouts, you know it can be tough to deal with, and honest revelations help you feel like you're not alone (because FYI, you're definitely not) and form a support system.

Here, we rounded up 11 celebrities, from Kendall Jenner to Chrissy Teigen, who have opened up about their skin.

Cameron Diaz

"You might think my life is always totally glam, but I used to have horrible acne—deep, boiling pimples—the kind that hurts so badly, I didn't want to leave my house. My friends said they didn't notice, but I'd say, 'It's the only thing anyone can see!' No amount of concealer and foundation could take away the texture of my skin, the embarrassment I felt, or the pain of those raging pimples. I was miserable," Cameron Diaz wrote in her book, The Body Book. She then said she found a link between the food she was eating and her skin, and when she cut out junk food, she saw a huge difference in the state of her complexion. 

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen knows how annoying period breakouts can be, and she took to Twitter to drop a video of how menstruation can affect your skin. "period skin. so mad," she wrote while pointing out her blemishes. 

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has been incredibly open about her acne in interviews, videos, and in Instagram posts that detail her skincare regimen. “I remember the first time I started to get acne, I saw all these little bumps under my skin. It made me feel very insecure every time someone would look at me and talk to me,” she said in a video for Neutrogena. She even said she didn’t even want to go to her own premiere because she was afraid people were looking at her skin. 

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley famously took to Instagram to open up about her polycystic ovaries, and how they’ve impacted her skin, stating she didn’t want to leave the house without makeup even though she hates wearing it. “My point is, to any of you who are suffering with anything, go to a doctor; pay for a specialist; get your hormones tested, get allergy testing; keep on top of how your body is feeling and don't worry about sounding like a hypochondriac,” she wrote. “From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours our working in tip top condition, and take help if it's needed.”

Kendall Jenner

After fans applauded Kendall Jenner for stepping out on the Golden Globes red carpet with acne, she took to Twitter to share a few words of wisdom that we should all remember next time we feel like staying in due to a breakout—“never let that shit stop you.” 

Keira Knightley

In a recent interview, Keira Knightley revealed that she had "really bad skin" up until she was about 24. It was then that she totally revamped her routine, cutting out a ton of products and even makeup so that her skin could do its thing.

Lorde

Lorde has been very open about her struggle with acne, but that doesn’t mean she wants unsolicited advice. I mean, would you? In a video, Lorde revealed these frustrations, along with this comforting message. “I feel your pain,” she said. “We’ll get there. We will. I promise.”

Kirsten Storms

In May of 2016, Kirsten Storms revealed in a Twitter post that she was taking a break from acting because work stress was the cause of her regular breakouts.  

Ruby Rose

After receiving hurtful comments about her skin at a Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, Ruby Rose opened up about her experience and her skin on Instagram.  “Yeah it sucks.. for me, i don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? but I’m a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess,” Rose wrote. Not that it was anyone’s business, she still decided to share what caused her breakouts—a mixture of her phone interviews and hotel pillows. 

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson’s tweet about acne is everything: "don't be insecure about your acne or stretch marks. you know what else has spots? pizza. and everyone loves pizza.” Truth! 

 

SZA

In an interview with Refinery 29, SZA talked through how she deals with cystic acne, plus what she considers the best skincare advice. "Don't get discouraged with your skin when it doesn't do what you want it to do and you feel like, f*ck this product. Give it some time. Some of that shit takes a month to break through."

