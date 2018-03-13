11 Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Acne Struggles

Celebrities are people... humans... beings with the same amount of chromosomes as you. That means they deal with skin issues like acne and annoying, random breakouts, too, and they want you to know about it.

Whether through a very relatable zit cream selfie or a tell-all interview, these celebrities are down to normalize a skin concern that is very, well, normal, and can be caused by a plethora of different things, from stress to menstruation to other medical issues or illnesses. If you've ever battled breakouts, you know it can be tough to deal with, and honest revelations help you feel like you're not alone (because FYI, you're definitely not) and form a support system.

Here, we rounded up 11 celebrities, from Kendall Jenner to Chrissy Teigen, who have opened up about their skin.

