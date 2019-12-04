This Blake Lively-Approved Beauty Elixir Is the Secret to Her Radiant Skin, and It’s on Sale

Image zoom Getty Images

When Blake Lively uploads an Instagram story about her favorite beauty products, you don’t just sit there, you take notes. And that’s exactly what the internet did when she showed everyone her newly organized beauty drawer this past April. Of course, there were plenty of celeb favorites accounted for: Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palettes, Chanel beauty brushes, and La Mer Moisturizer. There were also a handful of drugstore favorites like Burt’s Bees Chapstick and CeraVe sunscreen. But what really caught my eye was the Caudalie Beauty Elixir peeking out of the corner.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir is one of those beauty products I see everywhere and yet I don’t really understand what it does. Beauty Elixir sounds both too good to be true and too vague. And yet, the fact that Blake Lively, one of the most beautiful and luminous-looking people on the planet, uses it was enough to make me shelve my skepticism and give the allegedly magic skincare potion a try.

Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir typically costs $49 but is on sale right now for Nordstrom’s post-Cyber Monday sale for $42. Although the word elixir makes the product sound mysterious, it’s actually just a toning mist that tightens pores, sets makeup, and makes your skin look radiant. And yes, the Elixir has over 400 five-star reviews on Nordstrom. That being said, it’s obviously magical.

The elixir is also practically royal. The formula was inspired by Queen Isabella of Hungary’s famous elixir of youth. Because her reign started in 1539, there aren’t any photos of her online. In all of her painted portraits though, her skin definitely glows like a thousand suns. With ingredients like clarifying grape extracts, toning rosemary, astringent mint, and soothing rose oil, it’s not shocking that the formula is fit for a crown.

Even though the ingredients are fancy, the application is pretty low-maintenance. I typically apply the elixir before applying moisturizers or serums. The rose and mint scent alone is enough to make one spritz feel like a mini self-care session; it calms me instantly. It also definitely energizes my skin and makes me look enviably dewy. The elixir is also perfect to spritz on between layers of makeup, and it helps keep any product in place for longer, even my cream blush which tends to fade after a couple hours.

The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is definitely one of those skincare products that does it all. Sometimes I’ll just spray it on at random because I know it’ll give my skin whatever it’s missing at any given time. I’m not alone. Margot Robbie told InStyle the elixir is one of her beauty essentials and that she spritzs it on throughout the day as an instant pick-me-up. I can understand why both Robbie and Lively keep the elixir handy, but they aren’t the only ones with perfect skin to give the Elixir a seal of approval. Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely are also fans. If you still need convincing it, please note that Ryan Reynolds, another perfect looking human, also uses Blake Lively’s beauty products. I rest my case.

