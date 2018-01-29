The Eyeliner Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2018

Only a few weeks into 2018, some of the year's biggest beauty trends are already set in stone. In the hair category, no one seems to be ready to let the lob go, and we get it, but when it comes to makeup classics like the cat eye, the world is clearly ready for a season of experimentation.

Instead of the look's defining wing drawn on in a go-to hue like midnight black, brightly colored and metallic eyeliners are coming into play. And the placement and shape of the wing are getting a makeover as well. Keep scrolling to check out the trend that's bound to be one of this year's biggest players, as demonstrated by stars like Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, and more.

