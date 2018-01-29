The Eyeliner Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2018

Jan 29, 2018

Only a few weeks into 2018, some of the year's biggest beauty trends are already set in stone. In the hair category, no one seems to be ready to let the lob go, and we get it, but when it comes to makeup classics like the cat eye, the world is clearly ready for a season of experimentation.

Instead of the look's defining wing drawn on in a go-to hue like midnight black, brightly colored and metallic eyeliners are coming into play. And the placement and shape of the wing are getting a makeover as well. Keep scrolling to check out the trend that's bound to be one of this year's biggest players, as demonstrated by stars like Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, and more. 

1 of 5 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Willow Smith

To create Willow Smith's futuristic eyeliner, celebrity makeup artist Carole Colombani reached for Diorshow's Khol #009 White Kohl ($33; dior.com), and applied it on the inner and outer of the bottom lash line. She began applying in the middle first and then stretched it out to both sides.

2 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

This trend is all about bright colors and inventive shapes, and nothing proves the point better than Emily Ratajkowski's crimson red eye makeup look, which the star wore to the 2018 Golden Globes. To get the look, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo used a mixture of liner and eyeshadow. He started by applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Fine(wine) 47 ($25; net-a-porter.com) to her waterlines, as well as the upper and lower lash line. Then, he extended this past the outer corner of the eye and smudged it with a brush. Finally, he mixed the shades "They Call Her" and "Scandalous" from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust ($49; sephora.com) and applied it to the entire crease and lower lash line, extending outward and upward.

3 of 5 Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Actress Issa Rae stuck with the standard cat-eye shape, but gave it a monochromatic spin in an emerald green color that perfectly matched her dress. To get a similar look, try a product like CoverGirl Queen Collection Vivid Impact Eyeliner Pencil in Jade ($10; walgreens.com), which should allow you to draw on a sharp and precise wing. 

4 of 5 Francois Durand/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

To truly capture the vibe of Bella Hadid's dramatic cat-eye, you might need to utilize a wet eyeshadow brush and a metallic eyeshadow palette instead of an eyeliner pen. Try lightly dampening one of your brushes and dipping it in a product like Diorshow Mono Eyeshadow in Cosmopolite ($30; dior.com). Using it as a paintbrush, draw on the flick as thin or thick as you'd like. 

5 of 5 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi created a modern pattern with her electric blue eyeliner look at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Instead of tracing the entire eye, the blue hue was applied to the inner corners of her bottom lash line and extended to the middle. Then, the color was applied to the middle of her upper lash line and extended outwards into a wing. For a similar look, try a product like Make Up For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in I-24 ($21; sephora.com).

 

