Supermodel Carolyn Murphy Uses This "Triple Threat Treatment" for Hair Loss

"After three months of continuous use, my hair has stopped falling and there's a lot of new growth," wrote a Nordstrom reviewer who was dealing with pandemic-induced stress and anxiety. After four months of use, another shopper dubbed the vitamins "life changers," since they've seen less hair loss in the shower and on their comb. And per a third person with a balding spot near their hairline, "religiously" sticking with the pills for two months gave them the regrowth they were hoping for.