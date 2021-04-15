Carol's Daughter
Shoppers Say This $11 Hair Product Makes Hair Grow Out 'After Over a Decade of Trying'
Hundreds of thousands of hair products on Amazon, and nothing compares to this one.
For all the ingenious detangling hair tools in the world, there's not much that can beat an excellent conditioner for keeping hair breakage and shedding to a minimum. After trying what seems like every in-shower comb on the market, I've concluded that Remington's Electric Detangling Brush is the be-all, end-all of the first category — and according to wildly happy Amazon shoppers, Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength conditioner is the star of the second.
There are over 9,000 hair conditioners on Amazon, which can make any search for the best one start with a weak, hopeless laugh. Narrow that down to hair conditioners specifically made for breakage, and you're still looking at 1,000+ options. So when an $11 drugstore pick garners more than 6,500 five-star ratings, the squeeze tube might as well be full of liquid gold.
Right in line with its name, the Goddess Strength conditioner claims to deliver hair that's 15 times stronger in one use, along with 94 percent less breakage. After doing a deep dive through the Amazon reviews, that certainly seems to be the case: 21 shoppers say using the line spells a future with little to no breakage, and one person writes "this stuff is magical" for their combination 3b/3c hair.
The same shopper explains that after experiencing painful scalp issues for four months, nothing from their dermatologist made a difference to their flaking skin. Enter the Goddess Strength hair line, this time the Goddess Strength 7-Oil Blend, and exit skin woes. "My scalp is healthy. No flakes, no scabs, no nothing," the shopper finishes, except for "strong, shiny, and healthy" hair. Those with 4a-c hair say their hair also "LOVES" it, and the best part is, their shedding has reduced significantly.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, the conditioner's anti-breakage results are thanks to several different ingredients that fortify the hair cuticle and reinforce the cortex of the hair shaft to prevent breakage. Glycerin, dimethicone and amodimethicone are moisturizers that make the hair stronger and less susceptible to damage from heat, chemicals, and environmental assaults, Hartman explains — so while the conditioner doesn't make hair grow any faster, it can promote length by preventing breakage.
Meanwhile, the Goddess Strength 7-Oil Blend features castor oil, which Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist, previously told InStyle is a long-chained fatty acid that indirectly helps hair growth by providing essential proteins and nutrients to hair follicles, and preventing follicle inflammation. And Dr. DiAnne Davis, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in Dallas, explained that because the oil includes ricinoleic acid as part of its fatty acid makeup, it can lead to blood vessel dilation, and subsequent blood flow to the hair follicles.
Anecdotally, shoppers say the results are breathtaking. Thanks to the Goddess Strength line, one shopper says their hair is finally growing in "after over a decade of trying;" another says there's nothing better on the market for adding inches to short hair; and a third writes that after one use of the conditioner, their hair looks "1,000 times healthier and shinier than it normally is."
A last shopper says that using the oil blend alongside castor oil "totally reversed" their postpartum shedding. "My hair was falling out in CLUMPS three months after giving birth," the shopper writes. "I started putting a few drops of both castor oil and the Goddess oil on each temple where the hair was receding (I keep them separate, don't mix together in the same bottle). About 17 days later, and tons of baby hairs are regrowing. That bald spot is almost completely filled in."
If the stress of the coronavirus pandemic has you in similarly dire shedding straits, getting thick hair has never been easier. Shop the Goddess Strength scalp oil and fortifying conditioner on sale at Amazon for $8 and $11.