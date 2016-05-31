Carlson Young Spills on Her Eyebrow Mistakes of the Past

With roles in True Blood, The League, and Key and Peele, Carlson Young has already proven to be one of Hollywood's most promising young actresses and a force to be reckoned with. While she readies for the premiere of the second season of her hit TV show Scream (May 30), the Texas native is also in full preparation mode for her upcoming nuptials to Foster the People's Isom Innis. Read on to find out what she's planned for her big day, how she maintains those enviable bangs of hers, and her worst beauty mistake.

On the beauty look for her wedding: “I think for the rehearsal dinner, I am going go a little more bohemian. But for the actual day itself, it’s an 8 PM wedding at a really traditional Episcopal church that I was raised in and it’s going to be all candlelight, so I wanted to be really, really elegant and traditional. I am kind of thinking of a Grace Kelly thing.”

The beauty products she swears by: “I love Amarte. It’s a Korean brand. They are amazing. All of their products are so great. Their wonder cleansing foam is so good. I use all of their products constantly.”

On her beauty routine: “I wash my face with glycolic acid and then I put on coconut oil. I love coconut oil—coconut oil for everything. That’s my pre-makeup routine. And then as far as makeup goes, I can’t live without my bold brows and some eyeliner."

On her biggest beauty mistake: “I was actually looking at a picture of myself from 2009 the other day, and I don’t know, but my eyebrows were practically non-existent. And I was like, 'Wait, what was I doing?' I was just shocked. They were like ghost brows. So, it’s been a good thing for me to get back into the brow game. It was such a high school thing.”

Her favorite lipstick color: “Nude Vanille by Tom Ford. It’s a light pink/nude.”

Her favorite mani/pedi color combination: ”Black nails always and just a nude toe. Really basic.”

On maintaining her bangs: “I love trying to do the Bardot hair thing. They have to cut them on set once every two weeks because my hair grows really fast. My thing is that I just make sure they’re not too heavy on my face. I think the key thing is not cutting—and it depends on what kind of texture your hair is. For me, like somebody with finer hair, the key thing is not cutting too many bangs and really just framing my face versus doing a real fringe. As far as hair products, I love Sachajuan and I love Davines. And my hair would be just helpless without Oribe texturizing spray.