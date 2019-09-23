Cara Santana Wore $12 Drugstore Foundation to the 2019 Emmy Awards 

Just because the Emmy Awards mark one of the most glamorous nights in television doesn't mean Cara Santana needs a full face of high-priced makeup.

But by just looking at a few photos of the actress, no one would ever be able to tell that her foundation, along with her mascara, can all be found at the drugstore. That's just one of the best parts of working with celeb makeup artist Sir John.

A few hours before hitting the red carpet, the pair got together with the rest of Santana's glam squad to kiki over grilled cheese sandwiches and get ready for the show. "We listen to music — pretty much anything from Beyoncé — we vibe, and we talk about our dogs," Santana exclusively shared with InStyle before getting the party started. "Sir John and I have worked together before and we have such a good rapport and vibe. I think that’s so important, because it relaxes you; you’re calm but you’re still with it."

Santana's final look took around four hours to complete, but it was worth every second. Click through to see every step in her Emmys red carpet routine — including a $5 hack for creating her signature statement brows.