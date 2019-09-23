Cara Santana Wore $12 Drugstore Foundation to the 2019 Emmy Awards
Just because the Emmy Awards mark one of the most glamorous nights in television doesn't mean Cara Santana needs a full face of high-priced makeup.
But by just looking at a few photos of the actress, no one would ever be able to tell that her foundation, along with her mascara, can all be found at the drugstore. That's just one of the best parts of working with celeb makeup artist Sir John.
A few hours before hitting the red carpet, the pair got together with the rest of Santana's glam squad to kiki over grilled cheese sandwiches and get ready for the show. "We listen to music — pretty much anything from Beyoncé — we vibe, and we talk about our dogs," Santana exclusively shared with InStyle before getting the party started. "Sir John and I have worked together before and we have such a good rapport and vibe. I think that’s so important, because it relaxes you; you’re calm but you’re still with it."
VIDEO: All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet
Santana's final look took around four hours to complete, but it was worth every second. Click through to see every step in her Emmys red carpet routine — including a $5 hack for creating her signature statement brows.
The Base
Weeks before hitting the red carpet, Santana makes hydration a priority to ensure her skin is at its best for the big day. "I actually don’t really drink soda or anything else — just water," she shares. But if she happens to get a breakout the night before, she's got a simple hack for smooth skin. "[I put] toothpaste on any pimple," the actress says. "It’s old school but it works!"
As for foundation, Santana's go-to is L'Oreal's Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation, which she says is buildable, but still allows her to feel like her skin can breathe.
All About the Eyes
To create Satana's dreamy, green eyes, Sir John used Huda Beauty's Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Emerald, along with L'Oreal's Telescopic Waterproof Mascara. "We wanted to play up the eyes," the makeup artist says. "Cara has beautiful doe eyes. It’s almost like a nod to the '60s and girls like Sharon Tate."
Highlights
Since Santana's eyes were the focal point of her look, Sir John opted for neutral tones by using UOMA's Double Take Contour Stick as a highlighter, and Glossier's Cloud Paint in Dusk for blush.
Big Brows
Santana has always had beautiful brows, but she says Sir John taught her how to make them into a statement look. "Use a toothbrush and just lightly brush your brows in place, fill in with an eyebrow pencil and then go over with an Elmer’s glue stick" the makeup artist explains. "It keeps them in place all day and it washes off super easy."
“My brows have never looked better," Santana adds. "That’s how he does Beyoncé’s brow!"
Sleek Hair
The night before the show, Santana prepped her hair by using Ouai's Treatment Masque, which she says leaves her hair feeling "instantly refreshed." Day of, hairstylist Ruslan Nureev kept all the attention on the actress' face by creating a gorgeous low ponytail for the actress. To achieve the look, he first brushed her hair down, then set it with L'Oreal's Elnett Precious Oil Satin Hairspray.
Good to Go
Satana opted for a silky, floor-length gown from Sally LaPointe, which matched perfectly with her statement eye. She accessorized the look with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a red Judith Leiber tote, and dangling earrings from Hanut.