Daily LOL: Cara Delevingne Falling Into a Pool in Full Makeup 

Leave it to Cara Delevingne to reveal the funny side of modeling and completely make our day. Seriously, how would we get through this Thursday without at least one solid celeb outtake?

If you follow her on Instagram, you already know that the model and actress is known, among other things, for posting goofy pics of herself. This time, though, it took a video to display her balancing skills which, in this case, completely failed her.

It looks like Delevingne was shooting some sort of fashion-meets-aquatic campaign in a black couture gown with her hair and makeup done when things got a little out of control and she lost her balance. But to be fair, girl was standing on a pool float. We'd probably all lose our balance. 

FAIL

The result is hilarious and the fact that this video comes from her account only makes us love her even more. 

In all fairness, her balancing skills are actually pretty impressive when she is on solid ground. (Um, have you seen her walk down the runway?!)

And, yes, we have proof of that as well.

Oh, Cara, please never change.

