Cara Delevingne Debuts an Elephant Tattoo 

We're counting down the days until the new Suicide Squad movie hits theaters—when was the last time you saw a movie cast as solid as this one? For real, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto sharing a screen?! That's a star-studded flick. 

Cara Delevingne especially will always have a special place in our hearts for inspiring us to have better brows—and you know, igniting the world's brow obsession and potentially influencing brands to create as many all-star brow products as possible.

But besides the eyebrows and the fact that she's starring in a full-on blockbuster, Cara has been making headlines for a few major beauty moves. 

As you probs already know, yesterday Cara Delevingne shared a photo on her Instagram with a new shoulder-length 'do by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak (who has also worked a bunch with Cara's Suicide Squad costar Margot Robbie). The cut isn't the only major change Cara debuted, though...

The actress also shared a pic of a new elephant tattoo on her forearm, created by surreally talented tattoo artist Doctor Woo. This is the man who inked a tiger on the back of Ariel Winter's neck. Clearly, he has some skills when it comes to creating animal tattoos. 

Cara also has a tattoo of a lion on her finger, so maybe she's slowly working her way through the animal kingdom, which in all honesty sounds like the best idea we've ever heard. She is a Leo, which could be why she opted for the Lion to represent her astrological sign. But the elephant? We'll have to wait for the exact details. 

