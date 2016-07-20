Wait, Can a Room Spray Really Get Rid of Bad Vibes?

#GoodVibesOnly
The older I get, the more open I am to trying new things to improve my surroundings. If you had asked me as a teen what I thought about burning sage to get rid of bad energy in a space, I would have looked at you like you were blooming mad. But these days, I've started to feel like whatever I can do to set the right mood in my environment, whether with a gorgeous candle burning or by trying to eliminate negative energy, I'm going to do it. So you better believe that I was super intrigued when I found out that Captain Blankenship New Moon Smokeless Smudge Spray doesn't involve playing with fire, but still works to banish bad vibes. Obviously, I had to try it. I have one at my desk and at my apartment—I spritz away anytime something starts to get me down. It's magical. For more on why it is amazing, I heard from Jana Blankenship, the founder of Captain Blankenship, herself.
What It's Called:
Captain Blankenship New Moon Smokeless Smudge Spray
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A cab from uptown to the West Village... or $20; captainblankenship.com
What Makes It Special:
It’s formulated as a smokeless alternative to burning sage and palo santo to clear your space and energy.
Who’s It For?
Anyone who wants to clear their mind and space.
When to Use It:
"Spray on yourself, in your domain, and anywhere that needs vibrational cleansing to reset and refresh."
What It Feels Like:
Warm and fresh!
What It Smells Like:
"The purifying and bold smells of wild-harvested palo santo and white sage meet the juicy freshness of organic ruby red grapefruit essential oils and wild-harvested sweet Oorange. Wild-harvested cade essential oil adds a touch of smokiness."
What the Experts Are Saying:
"I formulated this product after I had children and did not want to be smudging in my home. I love the smells and effects of palo santo and sage and wanted to formulate a smokeless alternative that helped cleanse space, body, and mind. I spray this in my home, but also use it as a body and hair mist. The smell really helps me reset and renew my intentions," says Jana Blankenship.
What the Internet Is Saying:
January was a big one. Did it feel like it was 6 months long for anyone else? We are spraying our New Moon Spray around the house today to clear the air and welcome in February. It is a smokeless smudge spray formulated with wild harvested palo santo and sage and organic lemon and lime. Setting our intentions to make some magic happen.🌿🌳🍋💚