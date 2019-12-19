Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear During Capricorn Season
Capricorn season is upon us, which means it's time to revamp our looks (and manicures) ahead of the new year and decade.
"This season brings class and sophistication to the forefront of our wardrobes and makeup game," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "It’s the time of the year where we all embrace our boss babe attitude and step our game up for the following year. We all have to update our looks by adding some tasteful sparkle, glitter, and sheen to our nails."
Find out which nail polish your sign should wear during Capricorn season, according to Stardust and fellow mystic The Hoodwitch, ahead.
Capricorn
"The sea-goat likes to keep their nails simple — even during the seasonal festivities," says Stardust. "This light Champagne color gives Capricorn the shimmer it needs to feel fun and flirty during the holidays, without going overboard."
Aquarius
"The water bearer will love this cosmic-colored mixture — especially the glitter factor, as it will make them feel at home in their dreams," The Hoodwitch explains.
Pisces
"No other color will arouse Pisces' beautiful dreams like this one — or their watery and tender vibes," the mystic says.
Aries
According to The Hoodwitch, "Aries is a fiery sign and bright cherry reds are the perfect color for them to shine during this holiday season."
Taurus
"Forest Green is an earthy and elegant color that will breathe fresh life into the bull’s nail style this month — the opposite of winter’s vibes," says The Hoodwitch.
Gemini
"This polish is 'a temperature reactive polish,' meaning it changes color in different temperatures, much like Gemini’s duplicitous shape-shifting nature," Stardust muses
Cancer
"This glittery pink is ideal for the lunar babe, as it will shine under the Moon and radiate its own glow in the dark — just like the sign Cancer," Stardust says.
Leo
"This matte red by Chanel will serve as a cool and chic update to the lion’s favorite red," says the astrologer. "It will be their new trendy go-to."
Virgo
"Virgos are known for their uncomplicated sexiness," The Hoodwitch explains. "A cocoa colored brown will make every Virgo feel hot and saucy during Capricorn season."
Libra
"Libras are known for their champagne wishes, which is why gold is the only way for them to go this holiday season," Stardust explains. "Hopefully, they’ll aim to bring in a golden New Year, too!"
Scorpio
"Aubergine is the new black this season, and this shade by Deborah Lippman is a nice alternative that gives the same sexy mysterious vibes that Scorpios love to exude," The Hoodwitch shares.
Sagittarius
"Sag loves to add a bright color to their nails," Stardust says. "Glazed Days by Essie is the perfect hue for their philosophical hearts."