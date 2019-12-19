Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear During Capricorn Season 

Capricorn season is upon us, which means it's time to revamp our looks (and manicures) ahead of the new year and decade.

"This season brings class and sophistication to the forefront of our wardrobes and makeup game," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "It’s the time of the year where we all embrace our boss babe attitude and step our game up for the following year. We all have to update our looks by adding some tasteful sparkle, glitter, and sheen to our nails."

Find out which nail polish your sign should wear during Capricorn season, according to Stardust and fellow mystic The Hoodwitch, ahead.

