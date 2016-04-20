Can We Please Make Miranda Kerr's Snapchat Beauty Look Happen IRL?

Jun Sato/Getty
Mehera Bonner
Apr 19, 2016 @ 8:30 pm

Miranda Kerr doesn't need much help in the whole "looking gorgeous" department, but how can a girl resist Snapchat's ever-revolving group of beauty filters? Answer: She can't.

[RELATED: Ashley Graham's Barely-There Makeup Is Flawless]

The Victoria's Secret model has taken to posting her Snaps to Instagram, and recently tried out the app's bejeweled eye look, which gives users pink lips, a winged eye, and a buncha face jewels.

Photo bomb with @baygarnett 💞👯💋

A video posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

We completely approve of her wearing this glam IRL, just saying.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!