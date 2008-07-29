1 of 6 Seth Poppel/Yearbok Library

Not everyone can make bright lipstick look cool or appear sophisticated in iridescent eye shadow and feathered hair. But for Cameron Diaz, these are no big feats. "She makes it all seem effortless," says makeup artist Troy Jensen, who has lined her blue eyes with dark pencil and coated her lips with beige gloss. "Her California-girl approachability makes any look work." Adds hairstylist Darrell Redleaf-Fielder, "She must be part mermaid. Even in a couture gown, she looks like she just got off her surfboard."



1988: As a high-schooler, the natural blonde was both a cheerleader and a model. Too perfect to be true? She prefers the wisdom of age: “I love getting older. I've never felt more in my skin or happier to be who I am."