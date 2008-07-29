Not everyone can make bright lipstick look cool or appear sophisticated in iridescent eye shadow and feathered hair. But for Cameron Diaz, these are no big feats. "She makes it all seem effortless," says makeup artist Troy Jensen, who has lined her blue eyes with dark pencil and coated her lips with beige gloss. "Her California-girl approachability makes any look work." Adds hairstylist Darrell Redleaf-Fielder, "She must be part mermaid. Even in a couture gown, she looks like she just got off her surfboard."
1988: As a high-schooler, the natural blonde was both a cheerleader and a model. Too perfect to be true? She prefers the wisdom of age: “I love getting older. I've never felt more in my skin or happier to be who I am."
Seth Poppel/Yearbok Library
1995
After her acting debut in The Mask, the charming star became a Hollywood favorite. "Cameron is a living doll," says makeup artist Tracy Warbin. "When she smiles, it lights up her whole face."
Steve Granitz/Retna
1997
She contrasted the prim look of her character in My Best Friend's Wedding with a free-spirited style. "You'd be amazed by the waves that seemingly bone-straight hair like Cameron’s can have," hairstylist Darrell Redleaf-Fielder has said.
Henry McGee/Globe Photos
2005
The stunning star's eclectic style has earned her some pretty A-list fans. "Cameron Diaz has great style to me because she blazes her own trail," Hilary Swank has said. "She doesn't follow anyone."
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
2007
"Brunettes have more fun because they can be more anonymous," the actress has said. "I think men find me more accessible as a brunette." Certainly, the shade makes her blue eyes beckon.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
2008
Diaz made her eyes pop with smudgy black liner at the premiere of her latest flick.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
