This $19 Drugstore Face Oil Leaves Crow's Feet "Almost Completely Gone," According to Fans
It's been a pleasant phenomenon over the past few years to see celebrities champion cleaner beauty products. The evidence on endocrine-disrupting chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and PFAS is there, thanks to research over the last two decades — so to see figures like Jennifer Garner, Brooke Shields, and Scarlett Johansson discuss their favorite clean products is wonderful. The downside: Many cost a significant chunk of change. But drugstore brands like Cocokind and Acure offer smart, safe products for less money, as does OG player Burt's Bees. And according to shoppers, the latter sells a rosehip Facial Oil that leaves wrinkles "almost completely gone."
The minimalist vial of golden oil calls in a mix of ingredients to help skin look its best, with rose seed extract at top billing. Jojoba oil, borage oil, and vitamin E make up a supporting cast of smoothing moisturizers, and bakuchiol lends an anti-aging angle. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle that bakuchiol helps improve the appearance of skin texture, photo-aging, and wrinkles, and rejuvenates the expression of collagen in the skin — essentially handing you many of the end goals of retinol without the irritation.
Shop now: $19 (Originally $20); amazon.com and ulta.com
With just a single drop of the oil nightly, one Amazon reviewer saw the frown line on their forehead smooth out, and their laugh lines turn less pronounced — plus, the moisturized look "lasts for days" rather than dissipating as you blink. A 44-year-old said two weeks of use likewise left their wrinkles smoother and face clearer, and a third person recognized a difference immediately. "The small wrinkles around my eyes were almost completely gone," they wrote. "People cannot believe my age."
Per the same thrilled reviewer, the under-$20 face oil rivals "very expensive" products' effect on crow's feet. Fans report its brightening power is just as excellent: A 36-year-old who "smoked for many years" wrote that the oil has "changed [their] life" — it toned down their persistent dark circles to such a degree, they said they'd give it 10 stars if they could.
A final 69-year-old commented that there's "simply no comparison" for soft, supple, pliable skin. Between the results, ingredients, and price, it seems like Burt's Bees Facial Oil is a velvet hammer that does no wrong. Get it for $19 at Amazon or Ulta Beauty.