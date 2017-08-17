Your Favorite Natural Beauty Brand Is Launching a Full Range of Color Cosmetics

To be fair, Burt's Bees was well ahead of the natural beauty movement, even before the rest of the industry was down.

Even in middle school, that warm yellow tube of Burt's Bees lip balm was as commonplace in our gym bag as our sneakers, and to this day, we seem to stash one in every coat we have. That smooth, mint-scented balm was our gateway into the rest of the Burt's Bees world of natural skincare, body lotions, hair products, and now, color cosmetics.

Expanding on the existing lip tints, and of course, that lip balm we all know and love, Burt's Bees is rolling out a full color cosmetics lineup that includes eight products: liquid foundation, blush, brow pencil, powder foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lipstick.

RELATED: Taylor Schilling Wants You to Bring Back the Bees

In line with the brand's eco-friendly philosophy, each of the new products are formulated without any parabens, talc, silicone, and synthetic fragrances, and has been tested by dermatologists—never on animals. The product packaging is recyclable, so rest assured you won't be contributing to landfill overflow once you hit pan on your powder foundation. Because each formula is 98 to 100% natural, it's an ideal match for both those who want to green their makeup bag, or have sensitive skin and simply need a more gentle option.

VIDEO: Sephora Is Going to Have a New Deal Every Week Until November

Find the full range of Burt's Bees cosmetics right now at burtsbees.com, or at CVS and Wal Mart locations nationwide starting in September.