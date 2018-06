Brushes With Greatness: 12 Makeup Tools You Need Now

We know the struggle of your favorite lip gloss nearing its final few swipes, but the sponge-tipped applicator is too short to get the product all the way at the bottom. Enter Swoon’s Lip Gloss Pick Up Artist ($15; sephora.com ), which spans the length of the bottle to ensure your gloss is good to the last drop. Plus, the non-absorbent silicone wand allows you to use the tool over and over again.