This Genius Brush Holder Can Store Over 40 Makeup Tools

If we had a dollar for every time we lost or damaged a makeup brush, we'd probably come up with enough cash to buy a whole new set—which would promptly suffer the same fate. A brush cup would seem like the obvious answer, but it only holds so many tools until it reaches its limit. As for the new Kit and Hooks Brush Bar, on the other hand? Try 40.

Sure, there are very few of us who can claim to use or even own 40 makeup brushes, but the extra space in your Brush Bar can be used to house eyeliner pencils, lip products, nail tools, and more—we've even jammed the end of an eyelash curler in there to much success. The patterned silicone interior holds your tools upright, and the varied shapes within the design ensure that brushes of all sizes will fit. Additionally, unlike a bulky brush cup, it travels well. Pick one up now at kitandhooks.com for $25, and never accidentally abuse another makeup brush again.