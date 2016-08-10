Brooklyn Beckham Just Copied His Dad’s Signature Look 

When it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and his famous footballer pops, it looks like the old saying, "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," is indeed true. And before we show you why, please, take a second (or two) to marvel at David Beckham's blonde locks from 13 years ago.

Steve Finn/Getty Images

The reason we showed you this (gorgeous) photo is because David's son just got much closer to turning into his father's doppelgänger. Brooklyn debuted a brand new hair shade on Instagram and it is...yes, you guessed it...blonde. We can only speculate if indeed, his dad's once signature 'do was Brooklyn's #hairinspo, but he looks just as handsome.

Thanks @alexis.vk 🙏🏼 A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 9, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

The new 'do is the result of the work of two hair stylists— LA's Alexis von K and Geno Chapman. Not gonna lie, we are dying to know what Chloë Grace Moretz think of Brooklyn's blonde locks.