Brooklyn Beckham and His Dad Basically Look Like the Same Person

Much has been said and written about celebrities and their doppelgänger kids. You'll be lying if you say you're not fascinated by the resemblance some children bear to their famous moms and dads. There is, of course, Kaia Gerber and her supermodel mom, and then there's Reese Witherspoon who could be her daughter's twin. But there is one father-son duo we predict you'll be hearing a lot more of in the future. Why, you ask? Well, because they truly look like the exact same person.

When you see their latest 'gram together, you'll know we're not exaggerating.

Yesterday, Brooklyn Beckham and his dad were in New York City to attend Victoria Beckham's fashion show (beauty note: the eye makeup was unbelievable), and naturally, the younger Beckham documented the moment on social media.

Take a look below. We can ask you to play a game of Find the Differences, but aside from Brooklyn holding a camera, there really are none.

RELATED: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 11, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT

There is no denying he is a spitting image of David. We started noticing the striking resemblance when Brooklyn dyed his hair blonde, which gave us a major déjà-vu from back in the day when his dad was rocking the same 'do.