Britney Spears' Wedding Makeup Included 24 Charlotte Tilbury Products, but There Were 4 Standouts
Watching Britney Spears' journey over the last year has been bittersweet. It's sad to see a woman's life jeopardized and controlled for so long, but incredibly heartwarming and joyous to see her finally have her freedom and reclaim her life. Last night, Spears added another chapter in her post-conservatorship life by marrying Sam Asghari.
The bride wore a Versace dress with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Madonna in attendance. For her bridal makeup, Spears went with an obvious choice: a celebrity favorite brand that also happens to be a TikTok darling — Charlotte Tilbury.
According to the brand, Britney's wedding look involved 24 of its products. The pop star's makeup was done by Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, Charlotte's niece and fellow makeup artist. Sofia described her approach in a statement, saying, "Her bridal beauty look was all about healthy, glowing, lit-from-within skin and her signature bronzed smokey eye, very soft contour, and a gorgeous pillowy-pink lip."
The process began with the Goddess Skin Clay Mask and ended with the Collagen Lip Bath Gloss in Pillow Talk. There's a lot to digest, including a new to-be-released Charlotte Tilbury toner, but out of all 24 products, four are worth highlighting — the Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, Beauty Light Wand, and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss.
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
This serum is a seriously underrated product in the famous line. One of its star ingredients is polyglutamic acid, an anti-ager that's 10 times more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid.
Cryo-Recovery Depuffing Eye Serum
The combination of this serum's caffeine complex and a cold touch from its metal applicator makes eyes look and feel awake and instantly vibrant. Pro tip: Keep tools with a metal applicator in the fridge for added cooling and depuffing benefits.
Beauty Highlighter Wand
This viral, constantly sold out Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm is a warm peach highlighter with shimmer particles that glow as they catch light. It's personally one of my favorite products — I actually like to use it as a two-in-one blush highlighter.
Collagen Lip Bath Gloss
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade is so universally popular, it has spawned dozens of products; it's a shade found in most, if not all, of her makeup products, so it's an obvious go-to when creating the "pillow-pink lip" Sofia described. A swipe or two of this, whether alone or on top of lip liner or lipstick, adds dimension and a slight tingle as your lips plump into a sensual pout.