This Is How the Bridgerton Cast Kept Their Lips Kissable

Mayhaps you've seen a certain under-the-radar Netflix show that goes by the name of Bridgerton. Oh, you have? You've currently got a corset in your Amazon shopping cart, you say, and now your internal monologue has a British accent? Well, same — and the Bridgerton phenomenon is nowhere close to slowing down.
The Gossip Girl-gone-regency show is such a hit that Netflix reports 82 million households watched it in its first month on the platform, making it the behemoth's biggest original series to date. The latest statistics count 1.386 billion minutes of the series watched over the span of an average January week, and with that many eyes on hotties constantly making out, the cast couldn't rely on any average lip balm.
Instead, Marc Pilcher, the show's head hair and makeup designer, says that they turned to Dr. Pawpaw's Multi-Purpose Balm, an $8 score that sells every minute worldwide. Pilcher says in a release that the balm was a staple product for the cast — even the men — to provide protection against the wintry air during cold nights filming.
Buy now: $8; amazon.com and ulta.com
It was also ideal given that the period piece couldn't exactly feature rosy Chapstick'd lips, so the balm kept Daphne and the duke's lips looking "natural, fresh, and beautiful" (he's certainly not wrong). Lynda Pearce, another of the show's hair and makeup artists, adds that "it's a fantastic product to keep the lips hydrated and glowing," especially when combined with a subtle lip liner or Stila stain to give star Phoebe Dynevor a naturally radiant look.
And here's something the Bridgerton cast and Jennifer Lopez have in common: Both can thank olives for their soft, supple skin. Lopez centered the ingredient in her new beauty line, and in addition to the lip balm's namesake pawpaw papaya fruit extract, it uses olive fruit oil, sunflower seed oil, castor oil, and aloe leaf extract to soothe lips that may or may not have been making out for hours (give us the liplock statistics next, Netflix).
If Daphne pardoning the duchy's pigs struck a chord with you, you'll be happy to hear that the balm is PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free, as well as fragrance-free and safe for use all over, if you want to follow Gigi Hadid's lead and use balm in place of a highlighter.
Vitamins A, B, C, and E come via the pawpaw extract, so topping Daphne's go-to blush with the balm imparts skin benefits along with a romance heroine-worthy flush. Ulta still has the untinted version in stock, while Amazon's supply is rapidly dwindling — so hop on it if you want to Prime this baby before the inevitable post-quarantine cuffing frenzy comes around.