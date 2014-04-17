Calling All Brides-to-Be! Get Inspired By the Prettiest Updos From Bridal Fashion Week

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 17, 2014 @ 12:00 pm

We admit: Planning your wedding can be pretty stressful, but trying out different hairstyles to complement your dress is always the most fun part. While the amazing gowns from the catwalks of Bridal Fashion Week won't be available until next year, the intricate updos can serve as inspiration for your big day now. At the Carolina Herrera show, lead hairstylists Nina Dimachki and Akemi Tamaribuchi created two different looks for the models, and we love how the hair accessories emphasized the style, rather than becoming the focal point. For the low bun, the pros simply gathered hair at the nape of the neck, twisted the chignon into place, and anchored the style with hair pins. The French Twist got an extra dose of volume at the crown, and held a retro vibe with its sleek finish. To start, the model's hair was positioned just above the high point of the nape. Strands were twisted upward, and anchored along the seam on the right, with the ends twirled into the top to conceal them. Kerastase's Laque Dentelle hairspray ($35; kerastase-usa.com) added the finishing touch for both looks.

Want more hair inspiration? Click through our gallery to see each of the wedding updos in detail!

Carolina Herrera

Lead hairstylists Nina Dimachki and Akemi Tamaribuchi used an arsenal of Kerastase products to create the two updos at Carolina Herrera's show. Models with floral headpieces wore their strands in a low chignon, which was created by gathering hair at the nape of the neck, and twirling it into place. The rest of the girls wore a voluminous French Twist-the pros gathered hair at the back of each model's head, twisted the section upwards, then pinned into place along the seam of the updo.
Naeem Khan

Perhaps inspired by his own FW 2015 show, Naeem Khan balanced his stunning designs with a similar sleek, graphic updo as the style seen on his Fashion Week runway. The low bun was formed by twisting a section of hair around the updo's base until it formed a coiled shape.
Monique Lhuillier

With gowns as gorgeous as Monique Lhuillier's, a complicated updo isn't needed as an accent. Lead hairstylist Nina Dimachki went back to basics by forming an oversized bun that sat just above the nape of the neck.
Oscar de la Renta

Each of the girls wore their sleek, shiny layers in a center-parted ponytail, which was tucked underneath the base of the style, and accented with a diamond headband.
Marchesa

Is it just us, or does Marchesa's soft, touchable updo hold somewhat of a Topsy-Tail vibe? The difference is, we'd actually wear this version! Starting at the crown, lead hairstylist Akemi Tamaribuchi sectioned models' strands off into four segments-the left and right sides, crown, and an area at the back just above the nape of the neck. She formed an S-shape into the back area and twisted hair into a loose braid, pinned the lengths within the braid, then unclipped the top and side sections. Tamaribuchi then created a knot on the less-dense side just behind the temple, pinned it into place, and continued the twisting and pinning motion along both sections above the braid. A few face-framing wisps were pulled out in the front, and a veil of Kerastase's Lacque Dentelle ($35; kerastase-usa.com) held the style in place.
Jenny Packham

Jenny Packham's models wore their hair in a low ponytail, which featured volume around the crown, and an effortless, tousled texture. The roughed-up vibe made for a striking contrast against each of the ornate gowns, and a few girls walked the runway with sparkly hair accessories.
Galia Lahav

Models at Galia Lahav's gorgeous presentation wore a variety of hairstyles, but our two favorites? This hairline plait and low bun combo accented by a draped chain accessory, and the intricate fishtail-braided updo, which was offset by an elegant floral headpiece.

