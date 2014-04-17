Calling All Brides-to-Be! Get Inspired By the Prettiest Updos From Bridal Fashion Week

We admit: Planning your wedding can be pretty stressful, but trying out different hairstyles to complement your dress is always the most fun part. While the amazing gowns from the catwalks of Bridal Fashion Week won't be available until next year, the intricate updos can serve as inspiration for your big day now. At the Carolina Herrera show, lead hairstylists Nina Dimachki and Akemi Tamaribuchi created two different looks for the models, and we love how the hair accessories emphasized the style, rather than becoming the focal point. For the low bun, the pros simply gathered hair at the nape of the neck, twisted the chignon into place, and anchored the style with hair pins. The French Twist got an extra dose of volume at the crown, and held a retro vibe with its sleek finish. To start, the model's hair was positioned just above the high point of the nape. Strands were twisted upward, and anchored along the seam on the right, with the ends twirled into the top to conceal them. Kerastase's Laque Dentelle hairspray ($35; kerastase-usa.com) added the finishing touch for both looks.

