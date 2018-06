If the merest sign of frizz sends you to the salon, rein yourself in. "The combination of extreme heat, tearing, and pulling is brutal for those who blow-dry daily," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Mark Townsend. Excessive styling—say, more than twice a week—leads to wispy ends and allover fuzz.

3-Step Rehab

Step 1: Protect Strands

Coating damp hair with a primer like Living Proof Style Extender ($20; sephora.com) works in two ways: It smooths cuticles with emollients to strengthen and protect against breakage, and it locks out the blowout-ruining dirt and humidity you face every day.

Step 2: Make It Last

Combat limp locks by going to the roots of the problem. Dose them with a dry shampoo (try Serge Normant Meta Revive, $25; nordstrom.com) and then brush like Marcia Brady. "You're raking out the starch particles that have soaked up the heavy oil from your scalp," says Townsend.

Step 3: Switch It Up

What do sexy waves and luscious buns have in common? They're both genius ways to conceal strands slightly past their prime. Twist sections around an iron, or pull them up through a handy foam bun tool (Remington Perfect Bun, $5; walmart.com), which makes a perfect topknot on the first try.