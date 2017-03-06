This Brand Is the Glossier of Candles 

Since testing the latest and greatest in hair, makeup, and skincare is a major part of my job, I’ve learned not to discriminate against a product based on its packaging. But when it comes to candles, I’m superficial. After all, if a pillar is going to be worthy of prime tabletop real estate in my cramped N.Y.C. apartment, it better appeal to all of my senses.

This is how Boy Smells candles first got on my radar and earned a permanent spot on my bedroom windowsill. The brand’s sleek and minimal pink and black packaging reminds me of my favorite millennial-oriented makeup brand, Glossier, which is what caused me to stop mid-Instagram scrolling session when its sans serif font and salmon label caught my eye.

Along with their ubiquitous not-pink pink packaging, the candles’ scents are also non-committal. Their smells lie directly in middle between musky and sweet without any sugariness thanks to unexpected note combinations. While all of the line’s candles are worthy of getting their wicks lit, June’s, a blend of cassis, anise, daffodil, and tonka, and Kush, a cocktail of cannabis, suede, tulip, and amber, are two standouts.

As for the brand’s polarizing name, it’s not only a nod to the candles’ scents, it also has a literal meaning, too. Boy Smells was started by well, a pair of boys. The L.A.-based duo of David Kien and Matthew Herman has been making their blend of beeswax and coconut wax candles since 2014.

So yes, even as an adult whose grade school days are long behind her, I still think boys smell—and they smell good.

Add to your candle collection by shopping a selection of the brand's scents for $28 each at urbanoutfitters.com.