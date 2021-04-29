Shoppers Say This Is the Best Hair Growth Product They’ve Used in Over 50 Years
With the end of quarantine finally in sight for those in the U.S., the country's reopening feels like something out of a fairytale. After months of cloistering in sweatpants and only venturing out masked up to the brim, walking down the street fully vaccinated in red lipstick is a dream. Thanks to haircuts that have been far and few between, it's understandable if you have a Rapunzel-like situation going on. But if pandemic-related stress saw your hair falling out in clumps, thousands of shoppers say one brand's shampoo is their saving grace.
Bondi Boost's Hair Growth Shampoo earns a beautiful 4.7 out of five stars on Ulta's website, where over 5,000 shoppers decreed it the cure they were searching for. Countless shoppers describe the staggering effects, writing it's the best their hair has felt in years — with thicker results in a matter of weeks. "I never thought I'd find something that could help with my hair fall after Covid," one shopper wrote. After three months, they saw a "dramatic" difference. "I've noticed a massive decrease in hair fall and the growth of my hair has definitely improved."
Others say they now can't live without the shampoo since it "saved" their hair and delivered an inch and half of new growth in six weeks of use. How can that be? According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo, the Hair Growth Shampoo's combo of peppermint essential oil and rosemary oil are great for the hair and scalp, and the included palmetto is filled with fatty acids that contribute to hair growth.
"After Covid my hair would fall out in clumps! I couldn't wash or brush my hair without my hair falling out so much," another shopper wrote of their dark, breakage-filled days. Within two weeks of using the Bondi Boost shampoo, everything changed. "My hair doesn't fall out anymore. I can comb my fingers through my hair without it falling out, and my hair feels so much stronger! It's starting to get thick and it's grown so much in these few weeks."
More shoppers attest that it's the best shampoo they've ever used in their routine, they no longer find clumps of hair around the house, and their hair loss is reduced by half. One wrote that it's the best hair care line they've used in 52 years, and another noted they'll never stop using the "magic in a bottle" that's kept their hair strong, thick, and growing through two years of bleaching.
Even in the short term, one person mentioned the shampoo makes their hair so silky that three people asked what they were using the first day they tried it — an instant confidence boost if we've ever heard one (and it also took away their itchy scalp). Going by the reviews, no condition is immune: One person facing a "constant battle" of hair loss from medications and hormones says that after trying all the hair growth brands out there, nothing can beat the Bondi Boost shampoo. "My hair has filled in on my temples, and my ponytail is much thicker. This is the only time in three years I can honestly say it's healthier and thicker, and there is 100 percent less hair fall."
Those dealing with postpartum hair loss write that they've seen new growth and baby hairs refreshing their thinned-out hair, and even a shopper with alopecia says the thickening formula is a gamechanger. "I have tried absolutely every single hair growth product and nothing ever works," wrote one more frustrated shopper going through post-surgery hair loss. A few weeks of the Bondi Boost, and the tides turned; upon seeing them again, the first thing their friends said was how thick and glossy the shopper's hair looked.
According to shoppers, the brand's hair growth spray is just as good. Within a week of use, one person says the clumps of hair coming out finally ceased; in a month, their hair was thicker and growing faster than ever before. They shared the spray with their mom, who likewise saw their hair thicken at the root. No wonder it has more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Ulta with reviews that it helped pandemic-related bald patches completely regrow in three weeks.
The line's conditioner and hair mask uphold the legacy, with over 7,000 five-star reviews between them. Re: the conditioner, a shopper writes: "I always thought products labeled as 'hair-growing' were lowkey a scam, but this stuff is amazing and it actually works! I burnt off a HUGE chunk of my hair when I bleached it. This stuff has tremendously helped my hair grow faster, and the hair that's come in is way healthier."
The hair mask, meanwhile, is uber-moisturizing and a "literal godsend in the form of deep conditioner." They continue: "My hair used to fall out in handfuls when I'd brush it or when I was in the shower. Since using this product, that doesn't happen anymore! My hair is down to my waist. This [is] literally a miracle hair mask."
Just pick your poison — or antidote, as the case may be.
