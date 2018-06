To keep your hand steady when applying liner, choke up on the pencil; it will give you more control. Choose a soft black formula (Givenchy Magic Kajal eye pencil in Carbon Black, $21.50; sephora.com ) and shave it "really sharp" for a clean point and precise application. Trace both the inner and outer edges of the upper and lower lash lines, making lines as thin as possible. Prevent smudging by using a tiny brush to dust translucent powder over the liner. For lips, a small, firm brush will blend the lipstick (Lancome Color Fever lipstick in Rock Icon Fuchsia, $25; lancome-usa.com ) evenly over your mouth. Afterward, trace along the inner edges of lips with a creamy nude pencil to define the shape and prevent bleeding. Then “blot, reapply and blot,” and you’re done.