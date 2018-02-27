The $6 Drugstore Product That Can Help Your Keratosis Pilaris 

Sometimes the solutions for the most annoying skincare issues ever are the most affordable beauty products around. Today's example? A $6 scrub that can seriously help reduce the appearance of your keratosis pilaris, or those little, red, zit-like bumps on the back of your arms caused by a build-up of keratin around your hair follicle.

Always innovating with gentle but effective formulas you can count on, Dove launched the brand's first ever Exfoliating Body Polish. The creamy exfoliator is made with 1/4 moisturizers, plus finely milled physical exfoliants to gently slough off dead skin cells, as well as nourish and smooth the skin's surface. So why does this work for KP?

"Exfoliation is good for KP to smooth out the stuck keratin, however with the wrong product it can be irritating and make it worse," explains dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara. In short, it's not stripping your skin from needed hydration and making it even more inflamed.

The reason that Dove's latest product is an ideal treatment for this genetic issue is due to its super moisturizing formula. Dr. Gohara says it "helps to liberate these proteins in a gentle way as it smooths and deposits moisture at the same time."

The line includes three different versions Pomegranate and Shea Butter, Kiwi Seeds and Cool Aloe, and Crushed Macadamia and Rice Milk. We road-tested the latter about three times a week for three weeks and found that our arms were much smoother to the touch.

File this under another reason to never underestimate the products living on your local drugstore's shelves.