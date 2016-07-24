Body Oils vs. Lotions: Which Is Best?

Both products accomplish more or less the same goal, but we've always wondered—are there any benefits to using a body oil over a traditional lotion? Realistically speaking, your skin can benefit from either, especially if you've been spending a lot of time in the sun this summer, though if your go-to moisturizer just doesn't seem to be cutting it, consider picking up a body oil like Patyka's Huile Absolue ($70; patyka.com). Oils penetrate at a deeper level than most lotions, so the moisture doesn't escape as easily and your skin stays hydrated much longer. Since they're absorbed easily, you don't sweat off the product as you would with a moisturizer, and they can actually help to counteract oil production if body breakouts are a common theme in the summer.

If your skin tends to stay relatively hydrated, or you get a greasy film from dry oils, stick to your moisturizer of choice—we're currently loving Aerin's Gardenia Rattan ($58; sephora.com). In addition to boosting hydration, moisturizers can also help tackle specific skin issues that oils can't quite handle. For example, creams infused with retinol or caffeine can help diminish the appearance of cellulite, while formulas that use oatmeal are soothing for eczema. It all boils down to your personal preference, and as long as you're using one (preferably within two minutes of getting out of the shower), then we figure you're doing just fine.