Body Lotions That Make Dry Summer Skin a Thing of the Past 

I am a summer girl at heart. I know you’re supposed to live in the moment or whatever, but I look forward to these warm, cheery months all year long. The only way to describe it is that I feel geniunely lively and radiant in my soul. So clearly, I make the most out of the beach and the sun and basically just being outdoors as much as possible. But being with Mother Nature and constantly in the salt water means dry skin happens fast. It’s the one downside (yes, I’ll admit there’s a downside) to this glorious season. My legs might be bronzed, but that doesn’t mean dryness doesn’t invade.

And that, my friends, is why I’m a body lotion enthusiast.

I live for a lightweight moisturizer that delivers serious hydration without making me feel like I’m wearing three layers of pants. I’m sensitive to product weight, OK?

Here’s a few formulas that I have on my radar.