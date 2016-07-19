Body Lotions That Make Dry Summer Skin a Thing of the Past 

Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 19, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

I am a summer girl at heart. I know you’re supposed to live in the moment or whatever, but I look forward to these warm, cheery months all year long. The only way to describe it is that I feel geniunely lively and radiant in my soul. So clearly, I make the most out of the beach and the sun and basically just being outdoors as much as possible. But being with Mother Nature and constantly in the salt water means dry skin happens fast. It’s the one downside (yes, I’ll admit there’s a downside) to this glorious season. My legs might be bronzed, but that doesn’t mean dryness doesn’t invade. 

And that, my friends, is why I’m a body lotion enthusiast. 

I live for a lightweight moisturizer that delivers serious hydration without making me feel like I’m wearing three layers of pants. I’m sensitive to product weight, OK? 

Here’s a few formulas that I have on my radar. 

Dr. Jart Ceramidin Body Lotion 

Familiar with Dr. Jart's Ceramidin collection? Well, the brand decided to take its hydrating masterpiece (seriously, try the sheet mask—it's pure goodness!) and expand it to body products, which means your legs will be very happy. This light formula spreads and absorbs incredibly quickly (it legit feels like water), so you can go ahead and get changed without waiting 10 more minutes. 

Marlowe Lightweight Body Lotion

It's smooth and creamy (but not too creamy) and downright lovely. It's the perfect post-shower ritual, and your arms and legs will thank you. 

Aquation Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Talk about a powerful ingredient duo. This bottle's formula is made with hyaluronic acid (a hydrating superstar) and ceramides to lock in that moisture your stems need, or at least mine definitely do after a trip to the beach. I've even used it at my desk to revive my hands and felt like it absorbed very quickly, which means it won't leave your keyboard greasy and slimy. 

Hawaiian Tropic Ultra Radiance After Sun Moisturizer 

Hands down, my favorite thing about this product is that it imparts a subtle sheen on your arms and legs. It's barely noticeable, so you don't look like a disco ball, but it's just the right about of shimmer. And life can use more shimmer, right?

