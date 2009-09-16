Body Experts

1 of 3 John Sciulli/WireImage; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Charlize Theron



THE EXPERT Jackie Keller uses her degrees in diet and fitness to help stars like Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Lucy Liu whittle their waists in a healthy manner.

EXPERT TIP "We make healthier food choices during the day if we know the sacrosanct dessert is waiting after dinner," says Keller. For a sweet treat that's low in calories and fat, she sprinkles cinnamon on Edy's (or Dreyer's) Slow Churned light ice cream.



