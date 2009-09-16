Body Experts

THE EXPERT Jackie Keller uses her degrees in diet and fitness to help stars like Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Lucy Liu whittle their waists in a healthy manner.
EXPERT TIP "We make healthier food choices during the day if we know the sacrosanct dessert is waiting after dinner," says Keller. For a sweet treat that's low in calories and fat, she sprinkles cinnamon on Edy's (or Dreyer's) Slow Churned light ice cream.
Gwyneth Paltrow
THE EXPERT Deborah Lippman, a.k.a. the nail guru, paints pretty colors onto the fingers and toes of clients Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Renee Zellweger and Mary J. Blige.
EXPERT TIP Avoid removing enamel with cotton balls, "which leave fuzzies behind that can stick to polish," says Lippmann. Instead wipe it away with a sponge soaked in fume-free remover. Lippmann's Stripper to Go pads mask the odor of acetone with lavender. BUY ONLINE NOW Lippmann Collection 'The Stripper to Go' Nail Lacquer Remover Finger Mitts , $8.
Julianne Moore
THE EXPERT Michael George creates easy-to-follow exercises and weight-loss strategies to help sculpt the famous physiques of Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Meg Ryan and Sela Ward.
EXPERT TIP For perfect form, George recommends seated ab exercises. Sit in a chair and wrap a resistance band around the back. Gripping the band's handles, extend your arms forward while exhaling and pulling your navel. BUY ONLINE NOW Altus Athletic Latex Resistance Toning Tube, $13.
