Uh — Why Is Everyone on My TikTok and Instagram Feeds Using Blue Foundation?
Even as a beauty writer heavily immersed in the world of makeup, I am still always discovering new products and learning new tricks while scrolling through TikTok. Rediscovering Clinique's Black Honey is a no-brainer, but seeing people suddenly stock up on blue foundation? I'm confused. At first glance, I could barely believe my eyes — was I witnessing an absolutely bonkers Smurf-ication of makeup?
As far as I can tell, blue foundation first made its appearance in the TikTok-verse on popular makeup personality Rose Siard's (@roseandben) profile. The original post is no longer on Rose's TikTok, but you can still find it on her Instagram where it has upwards of 310,000 views. Since the initial revelation while scrolling through my Instagram and TikTok feeds, I have seen countless bottles of blue foundation being swatched, mixed, applied, and played with.
Thankfully, no, the blue foundation is unrelated to Tobias Funke or the Smurf kingdom. It is, however, an advanced lesson in color theory I learned from Dani Kimiko Vincent, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Kimiko. In essence, she explained, blue foundation can be used to augment, adjust, and perfect your foundation. "Blue foundation can be useful if you find your foundation is reading too warm and not blending well with your skin tone. More specifically, blue correctors work to cool down orange, peachy and yellow hues in complexion products," Vincent told InStyle.
Blue, as well as other primary colors, are most commonly used by makeup artists for advanced color correction. On a day to day basis, blue foundation is best used by people with "neutral and cool undertones," who run into the problem of complexion products that are "too warm or peachy," according to Vincent.
If you've ever found what you think is a perfect foundation match only to later find a Cheeto looking back at you in the mirror (me), then blue foundation is a great quick fix. If you're going to incorporate it, or any other shade adjuster, into your makeup routine Vincent said, "although we sometimes see shade correctors applied directly to the skin, a seamless look is most easily achieved by mixing the corrector into your foundation or concealer prior to application." Mix the colors, test for accuracy, and then repeat, or apply when ready.
The specific blue foundation that seems to be making the rounds on the Internet is L.A. Girl Blue Pro Matte Mixing Pigment, but I've included three other options for you to peruse through below.
L.A. Girl Blue Pro Matte Mixing Pigment
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
NYX Color Correcting Liquid Primer - Blue
Shop now: $8; walmart.com
Algenist Reveal Concentrated Color Correcting Drops, Blue
Shop now: $15 (Originally $38); algenist.com
Make Up For Ever Color Correcting Step 1 Primer
Shop now: $37; sephora.com