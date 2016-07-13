This Blake Lively Gram Will Make You Want to Upgrade Your Piercings STAT

No one does cool like Blake Lively. The actress definitely has an eye for accessories (and clothes and hair and makeup), and anything she wears, we want to wear. Here's your proof. And just FYI, her latest Instagram is the reason why we may be getting another ear piercing very, very soon.

For a press event of her new movie, Cafe Society, Lively sported a pretty peachy dress (that put her growing baby bump on display) and *the cutest* stacked sparkly ear piercings.

Details.... #CafeSociety movie press, day one Step 1: Borrow from your friend Step 2: Stack. Stack. Stack Step 3: Pretend to give back A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 12, 2016 at 9:08pm PDT

The actress shared a snap of her jewelry on Instagram and captioned it, "Details.... #CafeSociety movie press, day one Step 1: Borrow from your friend Step 2: Stack. Stack. Stack Step 3: Pretend to give back"

Blake is actually wearing earcuffs and Pearl Orbit earrings from the brand Anita Ko. And if you want to copy the exact look, it will cost you a pretty penny. They retail for over $500, while the cuffs hold a price-tag of over $2000. Maybe put it on your splurge wish list?

We only wish we had the same friends that we could borrow from.