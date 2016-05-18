Blake Lively Presents, a Mini Eiffel Tower Made Out of Nail Polish Bottles 

Blake Lively has totally conquered Cannes this year. The actress has been on the French Riviera since day 1 of the film festival, and we are obsessed with all of her looks.

Naturally, when you are attending one of the chicest events in the world, pretty much everything around you is perfect and over-the-top, including the way nail polish bottles are arranged. And since it's France, it's only normal that the building of choice is one of the country's symbols — the Eiffel Tower. Yes, that's right. At this very moment on the French Riviera, there is a mini Eiffel Tower made out of nail polish bottles, and it's giving us So.Much.Envy.

