You Will Never Believe Who Inspired Blake Lively's Latest Look

There must have been some major 80s vibes around Blake Lively and her glam team yesterday. The actress, who is in New York City promoting her latest movie project, The Shallows, did a series of press events sporting one of the most amazing hairstyles we've ever seen her wear. Now, we realize that's quite the statement (because obvi we are talking about a woman who may have never had a bad hair day), but it's the truth. The actress was seen wearing a voluminous, bouncy 'do full of curls that definitely held '80s vibes. Ugh, need now.

And today, we know who inspired her transformation, right down to her navy blue dress. The actress took to Instagram to share a split image of her and... her sister Robyn Lively in the hit movie Teen Witch. Yes, that's right. Blake Lively dressed almost identical to her sister, and if this isn't the cutest thing ever, we don't know what is.

Who wore it bett..SHUT-UP!! We all know Teen Witch wins. Always. All ways. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rod Ortega, her hairstylist, had a completely different version of the events. Ortega wrote on Instagram that Lively's 'do was the result of a Stacey Q song stuck in his head and a T3 Micro Iron in his hand (so, no, that wasn't a perm on Lively).

This is what happens when you get a Stacey Q song stuck in your head and you have a @t3micro iron in your hand ---2 of ❤️SSSS that beat as 1 A photo posted by Rod Ortega (@rodortega4hair) on Jun 23, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

Whatever the truth may be, Lively looked absolutely gorgeous. Maybe it's time we bring back the '80s. What do you think?