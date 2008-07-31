1 of 6 Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively flaunts the same barrel curls and kohl-black liner on the red carpet as her character, worldly socialite Serena Van Der Woodsen, wears on the hit show. "We look kind of similar," Lively has joked. But the Burbank-born blonde insists that the likeness is only skin-deep. The 5'10" star prefers Guitar Hero to the party scene and, most importantly, skips the whispers. "If you gossip, it's going to come back at you," Lively has said.



1990: Lively's locks got her attention from an early age-check out those curls!