Jul 31, 2008 @ 5:24 pm
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively flaunts the same barrel curls and kohl-black liner on the red carpet as her character, worldly socialite Serena Van Der Woodsen, wears on the hit show. "We look kind of similar," Lively has joked. But the Burbank-born blonde insists that the likeness is only skin-deep. The 5'10" star prefers Guitar Hero to the party scene and, most importantly, skips the whispers. "If you gossip, it's going to come back at you," Lively has said.

1990: Lively's locks got her attention from an early age-check out those curls!
2003
2003
The Burbank high school student kept busy with cheerleading and show choir.
2005
2005
The 18-year-old snapped up a role in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with only a head shot to her name.
2006
2006
Lively shared the big screen with Justin Long in the college comedy Accepted.
2007
2007
"Kerastase is my absolute hair hero," the enviably coiffed Elvis and Annabelle star told Lucky. "I used to not care at all about shampoo or products, but their stuff really works."
2008
2008
The star was spotted sunning in Mexico, but Lively credits Physicians Formula bronzer ("which gives the perfect glow") for her golden tan.
