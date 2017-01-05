This Blackhead Removing Vacuum Is More Satisfying than a Pore Strip

Getty
Erin Lukas
Jan 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

If you get satisfaction from pulling off a pore strip and examining the blackheads and gunk you’ve pulled from your nose, you’re not weird, you’re just as gross as the rest of us. But, sometimes our trusty pore strips aren’t a match for large blackheads so extra reinforcement is needed. This is where the 17 Diamond Peeling Facial Pore Cleanser comes in.

The high-tech device literally sucks out blackheads from clogged pores like a vacuum. Sure, the thought of your face being sucked into a nozzle might seem disturbing, but the results are so much more gratifying than using a drugstore pore strip. It works by using air pressure, and although the tool seems like it would be so powerful that it would cause skin damage, you can set it to your desired level and move the nozzles accordingly to fit blackheads of various sizes.

If you’re still terrified that trying the cleanser would leave you complexion problems bigger than your blackheads, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The vacuum-device is safe when used with caution. “The 17 Diamond Peeling Facial Pore Cleanser works effectively to loosen and remove unsightly blackheads using vacuum-powered technology,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Great Neck, N.Y.-based dermatologist. “Users should be gentle when handling this device as applying too much pressure can create excess vacuum which can result in bruising.”

Before picking up one for yourself for $30 at thevanityplanet.com, watch the vacuum work its magic below.

 

The Best Acne-Fighting Products on Drugstore Shelves
Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser
Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

Wash away dirt, oil and makeup with this cleanser formulated to prevent blemishes and breakouts without causing further dryness or irritation.

Courtesy
Aveeno $7 SHOP NOW
Nexcare Acne Absorbing Covers
Nexcare Acne Absorbing Covers

If you’re the type that can’t resist the urge to pop blemishes, stick these sponge-like covers on pimples to stop yourself from picking at them. Bonus: The pads work to absorb and clear the spot at the same time.

Courtesy
Nexcare $8 SHOP NOW
Bioré Pore-Unclogging Scrub
Bioré Pore-Unclogging Scrub

Clogged pores are a common—and preventable—cause of breakouts. Use Bioré’s deep-cleansing scrub two or three times a week to lift dirt and oil from your skin for a squeaky-clean, blemish-free complexion.

Courtesy
Biore $8 SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Leave On Mask
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Leave On Mask

For spots that just wont quit, try applying Neutrogena’s full-face treatment to get rid of the pimples you currently have and prevent the ones you can’t see yet from reaching the skin’s surface.

Courtesy
Neutrogena $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Avène Cleanance Expert&nbsp;</p>
Avène Cleanance Expert 

Packed with alternative ingredients to salicylic and glycolic acid, Avène's moisturizer is anti-inflammatory and won't cause any further irritation to your skin. 

Courtesy
Avene $26 SHOP NOW
Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment
Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment

Battle blemishes naturally with Burt’s Bees spot treatment. Its main ingredient, tea tree oil, is a powerful acne fighter that quickly clears up isolated pimples.

Courtesy
Burt's Bees $11 SHOP NOW
<p>Differin Acne Treatment&nbsp;</p>
Differin Acne Treatment 

This cult-favorite treatment is the only prescription-grade retinoid acne treatment you can get without making a visit to your dermatologist's office. The formula minimizes and prevents blemishes while improving skin tone and texture. Apply a thin layer of it over your entire face between cleansing and moisturizing. 

Courtesy
$29 SHOP NOW
<p>Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes  

Quickly take of your day's makeup while clearing your pores, too. These wipes are charcoal-infused so they're like a detox for your complexion. 

Courtesy
Yes To $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Clean &amp; Clear Advantage Acne Treatment Control Kit for Clear Skin&nbsp;</p>
Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Treatment Control Kit for Clear Skin 

While some acne treatments are extremely effective, they can also dry your skin out. This three-step kit includes a cleanser that washes away the dirt and oil that's clogging pores and leading to breakouts, a spot treatment for existing blemishes, and a moisturizer that keeps skin hydrated and healthy. 

Courtesy
Clean & Clear $17 SHOP NOW
