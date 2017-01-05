This Blackhead Removing Vacuum Is More Satisfying than a Pore Strip

If you get satisfaction from pulling off a pore strip and examining the blackheads and gunk you’ve pulled from your nose, you’re not weird, you’re just as gross as the rest of us. But, sometimes our trusty pore strips aren’t a match for large blackheads so extra reinforcement is needed. This is where the 17 Diamond Peeling Facial Pore Cleanser comes in.

The high-tech device literally sucks out blackheads from clogged pores like a vacuum. Sure, the thought of your face being sucked into a nozzle might seem disturbing, but the results are so much more gratifying than using a drugstore pore strip. It works by using air pressure, and although the tool seems like it would be so powerful that it would cause skin damage, you can set it to your desired level and move the nozzles accordingly to fit blackheads of various sizes.

If you’re still terrified that trying the cleanser would leave you complexion problems bigger than your blackheads, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The vacuum-device is safe when used with caution. “The 17 Diamond Peeling Facial Pore Cleanser works effectively to loosen and remove unsightly blackheads using vacuum-powered technology,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Great Neck, N.Y.-based dermatologist. “Users should be gentle when handling this device as applying too much pressure can create excess vacuum which can result in bruising.”

Before picking up one for yourself for $30 at thevanityplanet.com, watch the vacuum work its magic below.