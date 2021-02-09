10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop on Amazon, Including Michelle Obama’s Go-To Lipstick

It's always a good time to support Black-owned businesses, whether it's Black History Month or not. For beauty lovers, shopping brands that cater to a wide range of complexions, hair types, and skin concerns is important — but it's also important to consider the diversity of the teams behind the brands. If you're not sure where to start, a great discovery tool is Amazon's Black-owned Beauty storefront.
Right now, Amazon is highlighting Black creators and encouraging shoppers to buy from Black-owned brands. The beauty section in particular is stocked with customer-loved makeup, skincare, and hair care products. Keep scrolling to check out 10 Black-owned beauty brands you can shop on Amazon.
The Lip Bar is a vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand that specializes in easy-to-use products in a range of shades. You can shop the brand’s lip products on Amazon, including matte lipstick, liquid matte lipstick, and lip gloss. Back in September, Michelle Obama partnered with The Lip Bar to create a limited-edition red colorway of the matte liquid lipstick, and you can now shop the same nourishing formula in a dramatic tone on Amazon below.
Supermodel Iman founded IMAN Cosmetics in 1994, after she couldn’t find a foundation that truly matched her skin tone. IMAN grew into a comprehensive makeup line intended for a wide range of complexions, and the brand now has an entire storefront on Amazon filled with everything from foundation sticks to matte lipstick to vibrant eyeshadow pencils.
Briogeo is a natural hair care brand that began in a small East Village studio apartment, and has since evolved into a multi-million dollar company. Founder and CEO Nancy Twine formulates each product with ingredients that detoxify, hydrate, and protect a wide range of hair types, including different curl patterns and textures. You can shop some of the brand’s most popular products on Amazon, including the Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask and the Be Gentle, Be Kind Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross created Pattern, a line of hair care products for a range of curl types, as a way to give her hair the support it needs to thrive in its most natural state. On Amazon, you’ll find a selection of the brand’s conditioning options for different curl patterns, including products for voluminous coily curls and tight curls.
In building her hair care brand Flawless, Gabrielle Union says she was dedicated to “developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textures.” The brand has an entire Amazon storefront that’s stocked with its most popular products, including the Defining Curl Hair Cream for Curly and Coily Hair and the Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment Masque for Natural Curly and Coily Hair.
Founded by Loraine Dowdy, a Caribbean woman born and raised in Brooklyn, Coloured Raine is a cosmetics company with a mission to “spread awareness of beauty diverseness and to embrace all shades of skin tones.” The line features products for eyes, lips, and face, and you can shop select items on Amazon, including matte liquid lipstick and shimmery highlighter.
Since 1994, the creators behind cosmetics brand Black Opal have worked to find solutions for hyperpigmentation, oil control, and shade matching for black and brown skin. Some of the brand’s popular products available on Amazon include the True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation with SPF 15, the True Color Soft Velvet Finishing Powder, and the Color Splurge Patent Lip formula.
Thank God It’s Natural, aka TGIN, is a hair care line for a range of hair textures and concerns that uses natural and organic ingredients in all its products. Many of those products have thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, such as the Honey Miracle Hair Mask with over 2,800 five-star ratings. “The Honey Miracle Hair Mask deep conditioner is EVERYTHING,” one reviewer wrote. “It melts like butter and makes your hair so easy to handle. This product gave my hair moisture and shine again.”
After successfully battling breast cancer in 2011, Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie, a cosmetics line consisting of products with high quality and healthy ingredients. The brand makes face, eye, and lip products and even sells its own tools. From the Amazon store, you can shop everything from highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes to hydrating face primer to a set of six makeup sponges.
Shea Radiance is a line of body and hair care products based in ultra moisturizing shea butter. The co-founders source the shea butter directly from women-run cooperatives in West Africa, giving those women the financial resources to feed, clothe, and educate their children. Some of the brand’s products that are available on Amazon include the Whipped Shea Butter with Colloidal Oatmeal and the African Black Soap Body Wash.
