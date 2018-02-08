The Mane Choice, a multicultural hair and body care brand, has an unbelievably impressive story. Founder, Courtney Adeleye, first began her journey with the brand on YouTube, by mixing products in her kitchen and sharing her success. Two years later, it was a multimillion dollar company.

Since its inception five years ago, the brand has launched amazing innovations like a hair growth vitamin ($26; target.com), a soy milk deep hydration pre-poo ($15; target.com), and several ultra-fragrant and moisturizing body washes, as well as a kids' product genre and styling tools. It's also already offered in Sally Beauty Supply stories, Rite Aid, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. And if that's not enough to make your jaw drop, last year, the brand secured 6.5 million dollars in sales.