Nail Your Birthstone-Inspired Manicure With These Lacquers

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 30, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Fact: if you weren't the type to obsess over your horoscope, you probably had one of those person-shaped birthstone necklaces. You know the type—the charm, which strangely resembled the logo on the door of the women's bathroom, had your triangular birthstone embedded into the skirt portion, and was topped off with a rhinestone head. Although those necklaces haven't been trendy for a hot minute, drawing some holiday manicure inspiration from your birthstone could be a novel idea to break up your traditional color lineup. Here, we matched 12 sparkle-packed nail polishes to every birthstone in the calendar year. Scroll down to shop yours now.

January: Garnet

January: Garnet

Though a garnet may look similar to a ruby, its shade is slightly deeper with earthy orange hints, similar to China Glaze's Long Kiss hue.

China Glaze $8 SHOP NOW
February: Amethyst

February: Amethyst

Two even layers of Floss Gloss's Candy Paint Job, a shimmer-flecked deep purple, will mimic the moody nature of the gemstone honoring your birth.

available at Floss Gloss $8 SHOP NOW
March: Aquamarine

March: Aquamarine

Essie's Naughty Nautical lacquer mirrors the dynamic cool blue of your birthstone, and similarly holds a shine that won't quit for days.

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
April: Diamond

April: Diamond

Shine bright like YSL's Silver Clash nail polish. This lacquer is so sparkly, from a distance, it almost looks like you've encrusted your tips with actual diamonds.

YSL $28 SHOP NOW
May: Emerald

May: Emerald

Jin Soon's Heirloom is a touch cooler than your birthstone, so rest assured that if you want to pair it with that gigantic cocktail ring housing that green rock, it will complement rather than compete.

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
June: Pearl

June: Pearl

Though Nails Inc's Primrose Street looks gorgeous worn solo, we recommend layering it over the top of a crisp white hue to amp up the pearlized finish.

Nails Inc. $15 SHOP NOW
July: Ruby

July: Ruby

Arguably the boldest gem of the bunch, ruby finds its match in Marc Jacobs' Nail Polish in Desire, an appropriate name for a lacquer so bright and shimmery.

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
August: Peridot

August: Peridot

Being green is easier than ever when a few layers of Ginger + Liz's Mix N Mingle come into play, which holds no shortage of chartreuse-tinted gold glitters.

available at Ginger + Liz $12 SHOP NOW
September: Sapphire

September: Sapphire

Almost rivaling the gleam of the sapphires found in the Crown Jewels, NARS' Night Flight is an inky navy shade infused with multichromatic blue glitters.

October: Opal

October: Opal

Depending on where the light hits, an opal stone can appear to have green, blue, or even pink hints, and Red Carpet Manicure's Makeup Time nail polish has just as much dimension. It's thin enough to apply over any lacquer in your arsenal, but we especially love the look of two coats directly on top of a bare nail.

Red Carpet $8 SHOP NOW
November: Citrine

November: Citrine

Autumnal vibe aside, the warm gold and orange tint of Deborah Lippmann's Marrakesh Express are a mirror image of the citrine stone, while the jagged glitters add a jewel-carved graphic edge.

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
December: Blue Topaz

December: Blue Topaz

The fine pink sparkle almost makes the blue base of Sally Hansen's Let's Get Digital appear brighter and more intense.

Sally Hansen $10 SHOP NOW

