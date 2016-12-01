Nail Your Birthstone-Inspired Manicure With These Lacquers

Fact: if you weren't the type to obsess over your horoscope, you probably had one of those person-shaped birthstone necklaces. You know the type—the charm, which strangely resembled the logo on the door of the women's bathroom, had your triangular birthstone embedded into the skirt portion, and was topped off with a rhinestone head. Although those necklaces haven't been trendy for a hot minute, drawing some holiday manicure inspiration from your birthstone could be a novel idea to break up your traditional color lineup. Here, we matched 12 sparkle-packed nail polishes to every birthstone in the calendar year. Scroll down to shop yours now.