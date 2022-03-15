A Bunch of Amazon's Most Popular Hair Growth Shampoos Are Secretly on Sale Right Now

As someone with fine to medium hair that seems to shed a lot, I always include a biotin shampoo in my haircare routine. I've found that biotin-based shampoos help my hair look thicker and fuller after drying and speed up hair growth — plus, there are noticeably less strands in my shower drain after use. If that sounds like something you're in the market for, Amazon currently has quite a few of its most popular biotin shampoos on sale, including customer-favorite brands like Redken, R+Co, and Avalon Organics.