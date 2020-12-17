One Tub of This Anti-Aging Lip Balm Sells Every 4 Minutes, and It Makes Lips Look So Much Fuller

Plumping lip products are a hot commodity (thank you, Kylie Jenner) that are definitely here to stay. They can spare you the effort of lining your lips every morning, and possibly even save you the expense of getting lip injections. One Internet-famous lip balm makes lips look both fuller and more hydrated. It’s the Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm, and it’s such a sensation within the beauty world, one tub is sold every four minutes.
So, what’s this popular vegan lip balm’s secret? It’s infused with wakame algae, an edible seaweed species that’s touted for its hydrating and anti-aging benefits. The algae helps restore the appearance of lip plumpness within two weeks, and reviewers confirm that it does just that. As one happy customer writes, “I’m almost 65 and my Rose Vegan Lip Balm makes my lips feel like I’m 18.”
Along with hero ingredient wakame algae, the Biossance lip balm also contains hyaluronic acid for lip fullness, ceramides for hydration, and squalane for shine. Squalane is considered by many to be nature’s best moisturizer, so the fact this lip balm is infused with it is a serious plus, especially for those struggling with dry, chapped lips in the winter.
You can feel extra-good about slathering the plumping balm all over your lips because it’s cruelty-, paraben-, and petroleum-free. There are no synthetic fragrances, either. Instead, the balm is enriched with the natural scent of rose absolute, which reviewers say smells amazing.
“It’s a very smooth balm that glides effortlessly onto the lips. You only need a slight swipe for the top lip and another for the bottom and any dry, dehydrated lines are blurred and plumped with the subtlest sheen,” wrote one customer. “You’re left with a superbly moisturized pout and the faint memory of that delicious rose scent. It’s just enough to remind you to re-apply ASAP.”
With a review like that, how could you not immediately hit “add to bag?” If you need just a bit more convincing, customers joked that the balm has magical properties, with one summing it up by saying, “I love this magic goo that makes my lips feel amazingly full.”
Maybe after trying this lip balm, you’ll have your own magical moment, complete with a shiny, plumped up pout. For $18, it’s worth a shot. Shop the Biossance + Rose Vegan Lip Balm below.
Shop now: $18, biossance.com