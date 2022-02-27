Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Anti-Aging Serum Outperforms $400 Creams
Not to be one of *those* people, but I'm proud to say I was a Biossance fan before it was cool (read: Before Reese Witherspoon came on board). The squalane-centric brand simply makes soothing, effective, environmentally conscious products that don't waste your time or money, a valuable find even within the saturated beauty industry. And its newest release might be one of the brand's best: After launching in early January, the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum has already racked up almost 400 five-star reviews.
As its name implies, the serum focuses on softening and filling in lines and wrinkles with a blend of collagen-boosting copper peptides, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and squalane. Copper might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of anti-aging ingredients, but the blue-hued element is on the up-and-up. According to a 2018 study, copper peptides increase collagen and elastin, improve tissue repair, and are a "powerful" cell protector.
For good measure, Biossance rounded out the Plumping Serum's formula with tightening paracress extract, hydrating panthenol, aloe, glycerin, and multiple forms of antioxidants from floral and turmeric extracts. As an ingredient nerd, I find paracress as fascinating as copper; researchers describe the plant as a "fast-acting muscle relaxant" that lifts wrinkles and strengthens collagen.
Working in tandem, these potent ingredients give shoppers impressive results. "Magic in a bottle," wrote one reviewer. "I am 58, but look like I'm in my 40s." Another person dubbed it a "godsend" for keeping their skin hydrated while minimizing fine lines, and a third said that they're stunned by the results they saw within two weeks — their 66-year-old skin has improved more with it than the last $400 cream they tried. "I'm amazed at how much it has helped with pores, dryness and wrinkles."
Another reviewer said it's even undone the "serious worry wrinkle" they acquired during the pandemic, the Rapid Plumping Serum reversing their skin almost back to its 20-year-old state. The effect is apparent within a week, per a different fan, and the plumping impact it has on "crepey and saggy" neck skin even outperforms shoppers' dedicated neck creams.
"I rarely write reviews, but I felt I had to for this serum — it's that good," wrote another enthusiast in their 40s. "It hydrates and plumps your skin, giving it a supple and youthful appearance…This serum has truly been a miracle for me." Want to try the innovation for yourself? Biossance's Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum is available for $68 on the brand's website.
