The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits

Shoppers say it “smoothes finer lines to nothing.”
By Rachel Nussbaum May 26, 2022 @ 4:00 am
Reese Witherspoon is reliably a bright spot on the Internet, mostly because of her glowing demeanor. There's always something to be said for beauty that radiates from within, but if you're also interested in skin that shines, part of her clean beauty routine is included in Biossance's early Memorial Day weekend promotion. 

It's always interesting to see what sales brands will bring out for holiday weekends, and this year, Biossance is offering $25 off orders $75 and over with the code 25OFF through May 30. Logistically, that means it's the ideal time to pick up Witherspoon's $79 The Sunshine Set — it groups together the Vitamin C Rose Oil, Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and Rose Vegan Lip Balm in a travel bag that coordinates with the products' limited-edition pink packaging.    

The light pink is entirely on brand for Witherspoon (especially if you've been a supporter since her Legally Blonde days), but what's inside the bottles is what really matters. The star of the show is the Vitamin C Rose Oil, a formula Witherspoon "loves" for bright, firm-looking skin. Shoppers concur: One wrote it "smoothes finer lines to nothing," and a 55-year-old said it made their larger creases look like "laugh lines, versus the stress I carried for years." 

Shop now: $54 (Originally $79); biossance.com

The actress, who is a Biossance brand ambassador, showcased her love for the mineral sunscreen and lip balm last year, in an Instagram post that sent me down a rabbit hole of rave reviews about the balm's plumping effect on lip lines. A customer "immediately felt and saw results" from the combination of squalane, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid — and others seconded the filler-esque results. "My lips are definitely fuller — even when I wake up not having used it since the afternoon before."

Per reviewers, the sunscreen is just as useful. It feels like a normal moisturizer, easily blends in, and leaves skin looking "younger and fresh" thanks to its mix of non-nano zinc oxide and squalane. Witherspoon is also a noted fan of Biossance's Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, according to the actress and producer's Instagram.

While the sale runs, I'd be remiss not to mention two last hits from the brand: the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum, and the Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum. According to shoppers in their 60s, the former's use of collagen-boosting copper peptides and muscle-relaxing paracress extract takes off decades — and rivals purchases in the $400 range. The latter is likewise effective, with wrinkle-reducing bakuchiol that "tremendously" reduces users' fine lines.    

If you want aboard the Witherspoon-approved skincare train, grab her and shoppers' favorites before the discounts end on May 30.

Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

$68; biossance.com
Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum

$72; biossance.com
Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

$54; biossance.com
Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum

$62; biossance.com
Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

$58; biossance.com
Vitamin C Rose Oil

$72; biossance.com
Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen

$30; biossance.com
Rose Vegan Lip Balm

$14; biossance.com
